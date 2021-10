The Gilley's Dallas Complex, home to The South Side Music Hall, is located just a few blocks south of downtown near the Convention Center. Opened in 2003 a few years after a fire gutted the original Gilley's in Pasadena, Texas, Gilley's Dallas has "El Toro," the original mechanical bull made famous in Urban Cowboy, much of which was filmed in the original honky-tonk. The Gilley's Dallas Complex, featuring The Palladium Ballroom, The South Side Music Hall, and The Loft, as well as a number of other "event spaces," is more a venue of many venues than the original honky-tonk. As a result, there's a show (or several shows) happening nearly every night of the week. Gilley's also hosts private parties, events, receptions and convention groups.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO