Nvidia to train 1 lakh techies in AI & deep learning

The third part of our journey into graph neural networks. Today the theoretical background of Perozzi’s 2014 paper DeepWalk: Online Learning of Social Representations. In the very first post of this series, we learned how the Graph Neural Network model works. We saw that GNN returns node-based and graph-based predictions and it is backed by a solid mathematical background. In particular, transition and output functions satisfy Banach’s fixed-point theorem. However, despite the successful GNN applications, there are some hurdles, as explained in [1]. The main idea of the GNN model is to build state transitions, functions f𝓌 and g𝓌, and iterate until these functions converge within a threshold. This is a strong constraint that may limit the extendability and representation ability of the model. Secondly, GNN cannot exploit representation learning, namely how to represent a graph from low-dimensional feature vectors. Third, GNN is based on an iterative learning procedure, where labels are features are mixed. This mix could lead to some cascading errors as proved in [6]

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 10 DAYS AGO