CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Nvidia to train 1 lakh techies in AI & deep learning

By Ishika Yadav
techgig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia, a world leader in Visual Computing Technologies, recently shared their commitment to train developers in. The topics of the course revolve around becoming a self-driving car engineer, creating smarter robots using deep learning with...

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Deep Learning models for Grammatical Error Handling in Low Resource languages

Case study on Kannada grammatical error correction. In linguistics, the grammar (from Ancient Greek γραμματική grammatikḗ) of a natural language is its set of structural constraints on speakers’ or writers’ composition of clauses, phrases, and words. The term can also refer to the study of such constraints, a field that includes domains such as phonology, morphology, and syntax, often complemented by phonetics, semantics, and pragmatics.[Wikipedia]
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

Become An AI And Machine Learning Expert With This Training Package

With machine learning, programs and code can learn from repeated iterations and improve themselves in a supervised or unsupervised context. This allows for an accelerated progression so that your projects will end up better without having to spend as much time working with brute-force coding techniques. The problem most people end up facing is that integrating AI and machine learning aspects into your projects and code can seem difficult and opaque without prior experience. However, with the proper teacher, the prospect becomes a lot less intimidating.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Advance your career with AI and Machine Learning with this course

The significance of AI has increased rapidly over time, transforming industries and cutting across various sectors. According to a report by Accenture (AI Research: How AI Boosts Industry Profits and Innovation), the impact of AI technologies on business has the scope of increasing labor productivity by up to 40% which means that the skillset demand is on the surge, making it a must-have for growth-focused professionals.
EDUCATION
quantamagazine.org

A New Link to an Old Model Could Crack the Mystery of Deep Learning

In the machine learning world, the sizes of artificial neural networks — and their outsize successes — are creating conceptual conundrums. When a network named AlexNet won an annual image recognition competition in 2012, it had about 60 million parameters. These parameters, fine-tuned during training, allowed AlexNet to recognize images that it had never seen before. Two years later, a network named VGG wowed the competition with more than 130 million such parameters. Some artificial neural networks, or ANNs, now have billions of parameters.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakh#Ai#Ai Deep#Deep Learning Institute#Tensorflow Neural
dataversity.net

Data Lakes for Non-Techies

Click to learn more about author Joan Fabregat-Serra. IT has weaponized jargon since the very beginning of IT itself. Jargon was a key element to create vendor lock-in situations during the ’90s and early 2000s. Moreover, complex usability helped in developing a network of certified (aka expensive and lucrative) consultancy workforce.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Red Hat now supports NVIDIA Morpheus AI Security Framework

The engineers and developers at Red Hat have this week announced the release of a new infrastructure to support the NVIDIA Morpheus AI-powered cybersecurity framework. The partnership between the 2 companies has created a new product that delivers the benefits of Linux distribution and advanced container management system when deploying solutions built on top of NVIDIA’s new AI security framework.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Learn to automate Windows with this PowerShell training

Ever heard of Microsoft PowerShell? It’s a powerful scripting language that works on many different Microsoft products, along with other platforms. Learning PowerShell gives you the ability to automate daily maintenance tasks, and even processes on your own PC. The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle helps you master the language, with...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
towardsdatascience.com

How to Evaluate if Deep Learning Is Right For You

It may not! Here’s what you need to know before wasting any time on it. Deep learning is one of the hottest trends in artificial intelligence right now. It’s also one of the most difficult to understand, so you must know what deep learning can do for your business before you start implementing it.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Graph Neural Networks: A learning journey since 2008 — Deep Walk

The third part of our journey into graph neural networks. Today the theoretical background of Perozzi’s 2014 paper DeepWalk: Online Learning of Social Representations. In the very first post of this series, we learned how the Graph Neural Network model works. We saw that GNN returns node-based and graph-based predictions and it is backed by a solid mathematical background. In particular, transition and output functions satisfy Banach’s fixed-point theorem. However, despite the successful GNN applications, there are some hurdles, as explained in [1]. The main idea of the GNN model is to build state transitions, functions f𝓌 and g𝓌, and iterate until these functions converge within a threshold. This is a strong constraint that may limit the extendability and representation ability of the model. Secondly, GNN cannot exploit representation learning, namely how to represent a graph from low-dimensional feature vectors. Third, GNN is based on an iterative learning procedure, where labels are features are mixed. This mix could lead to some cascading errors as proved in [6]
CODING & PROGRAMMING
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft and Nvidia Announce New Language Generation AI

Microsoft and long-time partner Nvidia have announced their latest collaboration, a new language model. Called the Megatron-Turing Natural Language Generation model, the company describe it as the “most powerful monolithic transformer language model trained to date”. This new AI model runs on supercomputers and boasts 530 billion parameters on 105...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

The largest powerful language model trained by Microsoft and NVIDIA

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. A collaboration between Microsoft and NVIDIA has led to the birth of the largest...
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

AI agent can learn the cause-and-effect basis of a navigation task during training

Neural networks can learn to solve all sorts of problems, from identifying cats in photographs to steering a self-driving car. But whether these powerful, pattern-recognizing algorithms actually understand the tasks they are performing remains an open question. For example, a neural network tasked with keeping a self-driving car in its...
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Become a Python expert with this NIT Warangal online course

NIT Warangal is inviting interested students and professionals for an online course in. programming. You will be mentored by experts From IITs, NITs, industries and professors from US universities. You will receive insights into the latest tools and techniques in artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning. Important dates. The...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA GTC AI conference for developers starts November 8th 2021

NVIDIA has released more details about the upcoming AI conference for developers taking the form of NVIDIA GTC which will run from November 8-11th 2021. NVIDIA GTC focuses on all things computer vision including the latest AI-vision advancements in developer tools, accelerated research, smart spaces, deploying AI at the edge and intelligent Video Analytics (IVA). During the conference there is also a range of IVA sessions covering applications in smart spaces such as stadium operations, manufacturing, retail, smart traffic systems, healthcare, agriculture, and autonomous machines. Registration to NVIDIA GTC is free and access to the keynote is included as well as access to over 500 technical sessions.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Facebook is hiring 10,000 techies to build metaverse using VR and AR

Facebook has announced to hire 10,000 people to help the social network build the. -- a new phase of interconnected virtual experiences using technologies like virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR). According to the company, the next computing platform has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and...
INTERNET
Forbes

How Deep Learning Is Shaping The Future Of Content Production

CEO at Reface, an AI/ML startup shifting from the face-swapping app to the platform for creating personalized content. Last year, 64.2 zettabytes of data were created globally — enough to fill about 1 trillion 64GB flash drives — according to IDC. It might be hard to believe, but the total amount of digital data created over the next five years will double the amount of information developed since the birth of digital storage. The percentage of information generated synthetically may be negligible for now, but by 2030 (registration required), synthetic data is expected to completely overshadow real data in AI models.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Learn how to code conversational AI applications with NVIDIA DLI

Developers and hobbyists wanting to learn how to code conversational artificial intelligent applications may be interested to know that NVIDIA has announced new upcoming DLI Training which can help you achieve just that. The training will allow you to quickly code, build and deploy with “production-quality conversational AI applications with real-time transcription and natural language processing capabilities“.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Forbes

Embrace The Era Of Change And Evolution With Self-Learning AI

Co-founder & CEO of TheMathCompany. Artificial intelligence (AI) has permeated almost every area of our lives, and this is good news. From voice assistants that process and understand natural language to technology that reminds us to restock vegetables in the refrigerator, the wide reach of AI has made our lives easier, simpler and better.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy