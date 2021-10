OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, today announced its new research and development center in Bangalore, India. This center adds to the. global R&D center capabilities currently located in Portugal, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Spain. This commitment comes as OutSystems plans to further expand its footprint in India. With this center, the company aims to address the rising adoption of modern application development platforms by simplifying the application development and maintenance process to drive innovation and elevate customer experience.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO