Folks, this is a drag race you'll never see again. How sure are we about that? For starters, one of the vehicles doesn't exist in real life. As for the other, you usually see it in a parade of movie cars or, if you're lucky, at an auto show. On the extremely rare occasion you see one on the street, it won't be anywhere near as fast as this one.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO