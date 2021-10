Thrill seekers will be flocking to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, the soon-to-be home of the world's tallest single-track roller coaster. The title will go to the ride Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, set to open next summer in the park's DC Universe area. The coaster will hit speeds of up to 58 mph, and include a 131-foot climb and 87-degree drop, the Los Angeles Times reports.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO