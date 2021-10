"Some of the wealthiest U.S. colleges are steering parents into no-limit federal loans to cover rising tuition," said Tawnell Hobbs and Andrea Fuller at The Wall Street Journal. Baylor University has increased its tuition by nearly threefold in two decades. But it has also been "one of the least generous with aid," giving enough financial aid to cover less than 70 percent of what students needed. To make up the difference, parents of 2018 and 2019 Baylor graduates borrowed a median of $59,000 through more-unforgiving Parent Plus loans. The interest rates for new Plus loans was 6.28 percent this year, and those who default can have their wages garnished. But "only about 28 percent of Baylor parents had begun paying back Parent Plus loans after two years."

