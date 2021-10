Have you ever thought how strange it is that God raised Jesus from the dead but didn’t heal His wounds in the process…that Christ’s glorified and perfected body retains the wounds he received on earth? Could it be that since His wounds are part of what made Him who He is, they must remain for Him to be complete? Yes, the pain and suffering are gone, but He is who He is because of what He endured. Remember it wasn’t until His disciples saw the wounds in His hands and feet that they knew it was Him. In considering this, we ponder the thought that perfection is not necessarily the absence of flaw or weakness, but something else…

