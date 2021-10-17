CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Urruti, Quintero help Dynamo beat Sounders 2-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zvc2w_0cTp8bdB00
1 of 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored, Darwin Quintero added a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo beat Seattle 2-1 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Sounders.

Quintero, on a set piece, played an arcing ball to the outside shoulder of Urruti, who pulled a blind volley across his body and past goalkeeper Stefan Frei to open the scoring in the 14th minute. Quintero made it 2-0 in the 20th, putting on a dribbling exhibition to create space amongst the Sounders defense before before putting away a left-footer from the edge of the area.

Jimmy Medranda scored for Seattle (17-6-6) in the 41st minute.

Including playoffs, the Sounders had won eight straight matches against Houston — the only time the Dynamo have lost more than five straight matches against any opponent in the club’s MLS history — dating to June 2017.

Houston (6-12-12) is unbeaten in its last four home matches

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
dynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo come out on top over Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders

The Houston Dynamo had failed to win in their last three matches and were looking for an upset when the top team in the Western Conference in the Seattle Sounders came to BBVA Stadium Saturday evening. This Dynamo team looked different as they passed better and were active going forward which helped them in their 2-1 win over the visiting Sounders.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo defeat Seattle Sounders 2-1

Houston Dynamo FC defeated the Seattle Sounders by a final score of 2-1 at PNC Stadium on Saturday night. In their matchup with the team atop the Western Conference table, the Dynamo were the first team to strike. Houston earned a free kick from the top of the 18-yard-box after a Joao Paulo foul in the 14th minute. Midfielder Darwin Quintero directed his teammates into position before curling a free kick onto the foot of forward Maxi Urruti, who smashed a side volley the ball past the keeper.
MLS
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Rave Green come up short in 2-1 loss at Houston, but Sounders FC remains atop the West

Despite a stunning goal from Jimmy Medranda late in the first half, Seattle Sounders FC (17-6-6, 57 points) could not overcome a strong attacking performance from Houston Dynamo FC (6-12-12, 30 points) on Saturday evening at PNC Stadium. Playmakers Maxi Urruti and Darwin Quintero scored two early goals to give the home side a 2-0 lead prior to Medranda’s strike, while Houston’s attack also hit the woodwork four times during the contest. Despite tonight’s result, Seattle remains atop the MLS Western Conference, five points ahead of second-place Sporting Kansas City.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week

Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week after leading Houston to a 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday. This is the first Team of the Week honor for Quintero this season. The forward tallied his second assist of the season in the opening goal of Saturday’s game. Quintero curled a free kick into the box for FW Maxi Urruti, who hit a side volley for the first goal of the match.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Medranda
Person
Stefan Frei
Person
Darwin Quintero
Person
Maximiliano Urruti
USA Today

Sounders beat Whitecaps 4-1 to clinch playoff berth

Shane O’Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch their 13th straight playoff berth. Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row. Kelyn Rowe played a...
MLS
chatsports.com

Five things we’d like to see when Sounders visit Dynamo

It’s been more than two years since the Seattle Sounders last visited the Houston Dynamo. They’ll return there on Saturday, riding a four-game winning streak that has strengthened their spot atop the Western Conference. Here are five things we’re hoping to see:. Return of the internationals. The Sounders played the...
MLS
The Associated Press

Urso, Gallese help Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Júnior Urso scored in the 13th minute, Pedro Gallese had three saves and Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game road winless streak. Cincinnati (4-17-8) has lost seven straight games, the club’s longest losing streak in MLS. Cincinnati has seven losing...
MLS
chatsports.com

Sounders at Houston Dynamo, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

The Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo come into this game heading in effectively opposite directions. The Sounders are riding a four-game winning streak in which they’ve outscored their opponents 12-3, and can clinch a top 4 playoff spot with a win or tie. The Dynamo, meanwhile, have just two wins in their past 22 games and would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. Since these teams last met on July 7 — a 2-0 Sounders win — the Sounders have gone 10-5-1 while the Dynamo are 2-8-5.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Dynamo#Ap
soundersfc.com

Three key matchups to watch as the Seattle Sounders visit the Houston Dynamo on Saturday

The Seattle Sounders are visiting the Houston Dynamo on Saturday (5:30 p.m. PT; FOX 13+, El Rey 1360AM). Here are three matchups to watch:. While Raúl Ruidíaz is in Peru, Bruin is poised to make his third straight start. The hulking No. 9 has been brilliant over the last 180 minutes, scoring once and adding two assists to help lead Seattle to two commanding wins. He’ll be up against Parker, one of the league’s best domestic center backs, trying to get his name on the score sheet yet again.
MLS
chatsports.com

Dynamo vs. Sounders: Highlight, stats and quotes

A few streaks came to screeching halts on Saturday. The Seattle Sounders had come into this game riding an eight-game winning streak against the Houston Dynamo, a four-game winning streak in league play and a two-game winning streak in the state of Texas. It figured to be a very winnable game, especially with the Dynamo having just won 2 of 22.
MLS
houstonmirror.com

Assured of playoffs, Sounders face Dynamo wanting more

Already assured of a Western Conference playoff spot, the Seattle Sounders now are playing to secure the conference regular-season title. They will face the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night in Texas, knowing a win or draw against the struggling Dynamo will lock Seattle into a guaranteed top-four seed in the postseason.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC13 Houston

Dynamo upset Western-leading Sounders, 2-1

The Houston Dynamo have had a season they'd mostly like to forget, languishing near the bottom of Major League Soccer's Western Conference and on the brink of elimination from playoff contention. But they handed the top team in the West, the Seattle Sounders, a defeat Saturday night, scoring two early...
MLS
houstonmirror.com

No. 1 duels No. 3 in the West as Sounders face Rapids

The Seattle Sounders are the lone Western Conference team to have already clinched a berth in the Major Soccer League playoffs, but that doesn't mean the road to MLS Cup is guaranteed to go through the Emerald City. The Sounders (17-6-6, 57 points) could go a long way toward assuring...
MLS
Seattle Times

Kljestan scores in 2nd straight game, LA Galaxy beat Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Cabral scored in the LA Galaxy’s 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Los Angeles (13-11-6) has won two straight after getting a stoppage-time winner from Kljestan on Saturday. Houston (6-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday. Kljestan scored on a...
MLS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Braves’ National Anthem Controversy

The Atlanta Braves are World Series-bound for the first time in more than 20 years, as the NL East champions defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS on Saturday night. Atlanta bested Los Angeles in six games in the National League Championship Series. The Braves were the superior team for the vast majority of the series, getting timely hit after timely hit, while the Dodgers consistently struggled in big moments.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy