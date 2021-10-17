CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China's coal shortage to ease in coming months, industry body says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China’s coal shortage will likely ease in coming months, with domestic production and imports already showing signs of picking up, a coal industry association said on Sunday, amid government efforts to tackle tight supply.

The Chinese government initiated a raft of measures to boost coal supplies in recent months as it sought to address a coal shortage which has contributed to a nationwide power crunch and disrupted production in various industries.

There are signs those efforts are starting to pay off.

Daily coal production by the coal miners monitored by the China Coal Transportation and Distribution (CCTD) rose 4.5% in the first 13 days of October from average daily levels in September, the industrial body said in a statement. The coal miners monitored by the CCTD account for more than half of China’s coal output.

China’s national energy bureau said last week that daily coal output had climbed to the highest level since February.

Among the measures aimed at boosting coal supply, the government has since July approved capacity expansion at more than 150 mines and recently urged closed mines to resume production before most northern regions start the winter heating season next month.

Beijing has also encouraged power plants to source coal overseas to ensure feedstock supply for power generation.

China’s coal imports rose by 76% in September from a year ago, according to customs data.

Refinitiv trade flow data showed about 18.36 million tonnes of coal is expected to arrive in China in October as of Sunday. Last year, China imported 13.73 million tonnes of coal in October, according to customs data.

Comments / 0

Related
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies

U.S. officials are issuing new warnings about China’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and a range of advanced technologies that could eventually give Beijing a decisive military edge and possible dominance over health care and other essential sectors in America.The warnings include a renewed effort to inform business executives, academics and local and state government officials about the risks of accepting Chinese investment or expertise in key industries, officials at the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said Thursday. While the center does not intend to tell officials to reject Chinese investment, it will encourage efforts to control intellectual property and...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mines#Chinese#Cctd#National Energy Bureau#Refinitiv
Benzinga

Global Gas Prices are Soaring to Record Highs. Here's Why.

Natural gas prices have risen to seasonal record highs as global gas demand is expanding and supply is not able to keep up. Bullish fundamentals combined with weather-related events have acted as tailwinds to propel prices. The extreme supply tightness of the global gas market is now spilling into oil markets.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China strengthens land border protection with new law

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China passed a law on Saturday to strengthen border protection amid a protracted standoff with India, worries about spillover effects from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and the spread of COVID-19 from Southeast Asia. The Land Borders Law will not necessarily change how border security is handled when...
INDIA
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy