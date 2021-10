EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The moratorium and grace period for unpaid utility bills that was put in place because of the pandemic is nearing an end, so those behind on utility bills in our area are encouraged to apply for state assistance programs. East Orange resident Sharronda Allen says it’s been tough keeping up with all of her bills. “It would help my household immensely,” she told CBS2’s Meg Baker. She is not alone. East Orange has more than $11 million worth of arrearages owed to PSE&G. “I’m an educator, so I need my internet. I need my electricity. I need my food...

