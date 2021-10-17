CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free flu vaccinates, other services available at health fair in Augusta

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
 7 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A health fair is happening in Augusta on Friday, October 22.

It will be held at 1 Islamic Center Drive from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Organizers say free flu vaccines, eye exams and free glasses, mammograms, dental exams/consultation, and more will be available.

Free transportation is available for people in downtown Augusta. The event is first come first served.

For more information, leave a message with your name and phone number at 706-513-0582. Or you can email ShifaCareClinic@yahoo.com .

WJBF

Fun at the Fair with the livestock competition

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Georgia-Carolina Fair is in town. That means plenty of fun, food, and games. It also means some serious competition. Newschannel 6 caught up with one of the competitors in the livestock contest. Layla Smith has entered her sheep, Shugga, and her goat, Jolene. She says it takes a lot of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Georgia Cyber Center hosting international summit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– An international cyber security forum is happening this week in Augusta. The Georgia Cyber Center is located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation. It’s also the host for the 6th annual Cyber Future Summit. The summit is hosted across the world each year at locations recognized for their contributions to the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Hundreds of new jobs headed to Edgefield County

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Hundreds of new jobs are headed to Edgefield County. “This is certainly a great day for South Carolina,” Rep. Bill Clyburn said. “The main incentive to working in South Carolina is the people,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster added. It’s those people who made Generac choose South Carolina and Trenton. Company […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Georgia to add child care spots, boost payments to providers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will add another 10,000 children to a program that subsidizes child care for lower-income families while also increasing payment rates to child care centers. The state Department of Early Care and Learning announced the plan Monday. Officials say Georgia will spend $267 million of federal coronavirus relief money through Oct. 1, […]
GEORGIA STATE
