Free flu vaccinates, other services available at health fair in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A health fair is happening in Augusta on Friday, October 22.

It will be held at 1 Islamic Center Drive from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Organizers say free flu vaccines, eye exams and free glasses, mammograms, dental exams/consultation, and more will be available.

Free transportation is available for people in downtown Augusta. The event is first come first served.

For more information, leave a message with your name and phone number at 706-513-0582. Or you can email ShifaCareClinic@yahoo.com .

