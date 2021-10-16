CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells: Paula Badosa books showdown against Victoria Azarenka for title

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia [USA], October 16 (ANI): Two-time BNP Paribas Open champion Victoria Azarenka will face Indian Wells debutante Paula Badosa for the trophy on Sunday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, as both players prevailed in entertaining semi-final clashes against difficult opponents. Azarenka gave it her all in the night's...

Tennis World Usa

Fairytales came true for Paula Badosa at Indian Wells

"I remember when I was 14, 15 years old seeing you...I told my coach 'One day I hope I can play like her," Paula Badosa smilingly said to Victoria Azarenka after winning the Indian Wells title 7-6, 2-6, 7-6. Time might have stood still for the Spanish player who struggled...
The New Yorker

Paula Badosa’s Run at Indian Wells Embodied Tennis in the Pandemic

Along the northern perimeter wall of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, for this year’s tournament, there was installed a kind of shrine. Affixed to plastic greenery were near life-size cutouts of Roger Federer and Serena Williams, both absent from the tournament due to injuries and both, perhaps, gone for good from tennis very soon. There were cutouts, too, of Naomi Osaka, who is on an extended hiatus from the game, and of Ash Barty, the top-ranked player in the women’s game, who went home to Australia after the U.S. Open and chose to stay there, having spent much of this year on the road, thanks to that nation’s strict COVID-19 quarantine rules. There was a cutout of Novak Djokovic, too, who has won at Indian Wells five times but who withdrew from this year’s tournament in late September, without providing a reason. Maybe he wanted more time to recover from his loss in the U.S. Open final last month, which cost him the coveted Grand Slam: winning all four majors in the same calendar year. Maybe he didn’t want to face questions about the COVID vaccine, which he has said should not be mandatory for all the tour’s players, many of whom reportedly remain unvaccinated. Djokovic has refused to say whether he got the vaccine, although in August, he was photographed in Central Park at a Summerstage concert that required those attending to be fully vaccinated.
Coco Gauff
Angelique Kerber
Reuters

Chen's Skate America reign ends as Zhou earns gold

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nathan Chen suffered his first loss since the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday as he finished third at Skate America in Las Vegas, where fellow American Vincent Zhou won gold in the first Grand Prix event of the Olympic figure skating season. Chen, who was seeking...
Jin Young Ko's record-tying 60s streak ends

Jin Young Ko fell two strokes shy of extending her record-tying streak of 14 consecutive rounds in the 60s on the LPGA Tour. Ko entered the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship tied with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the record. She carded a 1-under 71 at the LPGA International Busan in Korea, seven shots off the lead of Na Rin An.
Emma Raducanu ‘optimistic’ about finding new coach before Australian Open

Emma Raducanu has said she is “optimistic” about finalising her new coaching team ahead of the Australian Open but insists she is enjoying the process of “being able to learn to coach” in the meantime. The US Open champion split with Andrew Richardson shortly after her momentous win at Flushing Meadows and has since had “trials with others”, including Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban CarrilRaducanu will participate at the Transylvania Open this week in only her second match since the US Open, having lost on her return at Indian Wells earlier this month. “I don’t think it’s great to...
Collin Morikawa: Winning in Japan "would mean a lot"

It already has been a successful year for Collin Morikawa, and a strong performance this weekend at the Zozo Championship just might be the cherry on top. Morikawa enjoyed a strong 2021 PGA Tour season that included a win at the WGC-Workday Championship, a victory at the Open Championship for his second career major, a tie for third at the Tokyo Olympics (he ultimately lost the bronze medal in a seven-way playoff) and a 3-0-1 showing to help the United States win the Ryder Cup.
Crew star Gyasi Zardes (knee) sidelined 2 to 4 weeks

Columbus Crew standout Gyasi Zardes will likely miss the rest of the regular season after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee. The veteran forward was injured during the first half of Wednesday's 1-1 tie with Nashville. Crew coach Caleb Porter said Friday that the timetable is...
