If you don’t know the name Jung Ho-Yeon now, just wait. It turns out the gorgeous television star and model is someone who just took on a huge role working as the ambassador for one of the most famous designer houses in all the world. The model is the new face of Louis Vuitton in addition to the many other amazing jobs she has that made her so famous, and now her face is going to be on every ad, in every magazine, and in every LV store window in the world. Here is everything you need to know about the iconic designer’s new face.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO