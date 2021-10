Every single year, Nike and Jordan Brand comes through with a "Day Of The Dead" collection in October, and in 2021, they are keeping the tradition alive. We have already seen quite a few dope shoes come through the pipeline, and now, we have official images for one more. Keeping in line with other "Day Of The Dead" collections, this year we are going to be getting an Air Jordan 1 Mid. This one just so happens to be called "Siempre Familia," and can be found below.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO