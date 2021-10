Sometimes, it seems like tacos get all the glory. They even have a day devoted to them every week. However, today, we’re celebrating International Day of the Nacho with 10 vegan recipes that are crunchy, gooey, and shareable. Invented in 1943 by a man named Ignacio Anaya, nachos are a no-stress dish that can be prepared in a matter of minutes and help us use leftovers in our refrigerator. So, to celebrate this great food, why not grab your friends and have a nacho party? Or don’t, and keep them all for yourself!

