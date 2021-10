Would the Patriots be a better team, right now, if Cam Newton were the quarterback instead of Mac Jones?. Ty Law believes so. Rodney Harrison disagrees. Law, a New England legend and one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time, is high on Jones and believes the rookie quarterback has a bright future in the NFL. However, the Hall of Famer also believes the Patriots offense currently would look better if Newton were under center.

