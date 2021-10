DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys toppled the New York Giants 44-20 on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium to improve to 4-1 on the season. The victory made it the first time since 2016 that Dallas has notched a 4-1 start through the first five games. Dallas' 4-1 record is also their 17th time in franchise history that they have logged such a start. Good things have happened historically for the Cowboys with such a trend as nine of the past 16 teams that started 4-1 made at least the NFC Championship Game.

