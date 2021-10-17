CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week with Bob Mueller: October 17, 2021

By Bob Mueller
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Republican House member called some of his colleagues “medical Nazis”, he justified his remarks by saying, “Sometimes, you know, you throw some of these hyperbolic bombs.”

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has hit classrooms hard. At least 20 Tennessee school teachers have died from the virus .

In Rutherford County, eleven elementary school children were jailed illegally on charges the judge knew were not crimes .

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn tours the Southern border and takes aim at the Biden Administration .

And, State Senator Kerry Roberts is raising money for his flood ravaged constituents by riding his bike from Springfield to Waverly.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller .

