This Week with Bob Mueller: October 17, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Republican House member called some of his colleagues “medical Nazis”, he justified his remarks by saying, “Sometimes, you know, you throw some of these hyperbolic bombs.”Did you miss last week? WATCH NOW
Meanwhile, COVID-19 has hit classrooms hard. At least 20 Tennessee school teachers have died from the virus .
In Rutherford County, eleven elementary school children were jailed illegally on charges the judge knew were not crimes .
Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn tours the Southern border and takes aim at the Biden Administration .
And, State Senator Kerry Roberts is raising money for his flood ravaged constituents by riding his bike from Springfield to Waverly.RELATED: Tennessee Politics – Continuing Coverage
These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0