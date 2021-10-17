CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Glimpse inside Sidney Poitier's Life as a Dad, Granddad & Great-Granddad

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago

Actor Sidney Poitier has achieved many milestones in his career, but his greatest accomplishment is being a father of six and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Here's a glimpse of his blissful life.

Actor Sidney Poitier did not become a cinema legend overnight. Before debuting his career in 1950 and having a school named after him, he worked odd jobs, including deliveryman and dishwasher.

The first Black matinee idol in Hollywood, Poitier, 94, is best known for his exceptional performance in the film "Lilies of the Field," which earned him several recognitions, including Best Actor in the 1964 Academy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxcSk_0cTp0Ilo00

REFLECTING ON HIS CAREER

Poitier has accomplished several milestones in his extensive career. Reflecting on his legacy in the entertainment industry, the renowned actor said in a recent interview with Closer Weekly:

"If I'm remembered for having done a few good things, and if my presence has sparked some good energies, that's plenty."

The Oscar winner retired from making films nearly 20 years ago. Though he rarely appears in the spotlight, Poitier has been enjoying his retirement, relishing moments with his large and growing family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342l9z_0cTp0Ilo00

A TIGHT BLENDED FAMILY

The Bahamian-American actor considers his blended family his most significant achievement. Poitier has six beautiful grown-up daughters - Sydney, Anika, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, and Gina.

Sydney and Anika are Poitier's daughters with his wife, 77-year-old Canadian actress Joanna Shimkus. The award-winning actor has been married to his wife since 1976. They first met on the set of "The Lost Man" movie.

Before tying the knot with Shimkus, the former matinee idol was previously married to his ex-wife Juanita Hardy from 1950 until 1965. His ex-wife, a former model and dancer, is the mother of Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, and Gina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BG5xC_0cTp0Ilo00

A REMARKABLE FAMILY PORTRAIT

Having a big family which consists of four generations has filled Poitier's life with joy. During the movie icon's 90th birthday, Shimkus, Hardy, and their close friends celebrated the special occasion.

Celebrating Poitier's birthday is a meaningful tradition his daughters have been doing for their loving dad.

Twenty-seven of the veteran actor's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and godchildren also attended the event held at Spago, the family patriarch's favorite restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The former actor, who looked youthful in a formal suit and pants, flashed a big smile while clapping his hands. Poitier left many fans speechless. An admirer noted, "The greatest of the great!"

HIS DAUGHTERS' YEARLY TRIBUTES

Celebrating Poitier's birthday is a meaningful tradition his daughters have been doing for their loving dad. When the former filmmaker turned 92, Anika expressed her love for him by dedicating an Instagram post.

In her February 2019 post, Anika featured her stunning sisters surrounding their famous father. The photo showed how the radiant siblings share remarkable similarities with the retired actor.

Meanwhile, in February 2021, in honor of her father's 94th birthday, Beverly took a trip down memory lane and shared on Instagram an old yet sweet photo of the actor running on the beach with Sydney.

In Beverly's delightful snap, Poitier smiled as he donned matching cream-colored pants and a blazer. A man in blue shorts and pants behind him appeared to be photo-bombing the image as he walked across the shot.

Not minding the man behind him, the talented actor appeared to be running slow on the white sand, close to Sydney who wore printed black dress and sported pigtails.

In the previous year, Beverly posted another heartwarming photo on Instagram, which appeared to have been taken at home. In it, Poitier and his family members, including little children, beamed brightly at the camera.

A shelf full of books, a lighted lamp, and a few picture frames added a warm vibe in Beverly's snap. "4 Generations," she wrote in the caption along with a birthday greeting for her father's 93rd birthday.

For Poitier, having daughters in the family has been a wonderful experience. In a 2013 interview, the doting family man and his three daughters recalled fun childhood memories with their dad.

Sydney revealed that she and her sisters would clip pink barrettes on their father's hair and apply lipstick on his lips. Although their dad enjoyed playing dress-up, Sydney added he was also strict towards them.

Meanwhile, Anika expressed her admiration for the values her dad instilled in her growing up. Sydney added that her siblings are blessed to call the legendary actor their father and described him as "a really good dad."

MEETING HIS FIRST GREAT GRAND-DAUGHTER

In the same way that the sisters are fortunate to have Poitier as their father, the acclaimed actor feels lucky to have met his first great-grandaughter, Ayele, who was born in 2005.

Poitier realized that his time on earth is limited, so he wrote a book in Ayele's honor. In 2008, the proud great-grandfather published "Life Beyond Measure, Letters to My Great-Granddaughter."

The 2008 book he made for Ayele is reminiscent of his 1980 autobiography, "This Life," but it had a personal touch, with few references to his illustrious movie career.

CEMENTING A LEGACY

Poitier seems content with his life and grateful that it turned out great, having been blessed with an outstanding career in the industry and a happy extended family.

The actor recently received a special honor from Arizona State University. The prestigious university built a new film school named after him - The Sidney Poitier New American Film School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjPYM_0cTp0Ilo00

The film school serves as a tribute to Poitier's achievements and the unforgettable legacy in Hollywood. The university named the school after him because he also represents the institution's drive for excellence.

Aside from excellence, the university also embodies the actor's passion for helping others. On behalf of Poitier, Beverly said her father was deeply honored to share his name with a school that hones younger generations.

Comments / 0

Related
etownian.com

Curtis Smith is no Sidney Poitier

Imagine you’re a special education teacher in a public school. You live on a farm in the middle of nowhere, far away from the classroom and it’s summer to boot. Yet, down the road pedals one of your students on a bicycle. He wants to chat. What do you do?
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Joanna Shimkus
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#Arizona State University#Granddad Great Granddad#Closer Weekly#Bahamian American#Canadian
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Halyna Hutchins' Husband Speaks Out After Her Death on 'Rust' Set

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins has broken his silence just a day after the cinematographer was killed in an accident on the set of Rust. The 42-year-old was shot and killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun in an incident that also injured Joel Souza, the film's director. Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Blake Lively calls Instagram photo of daughters ‘disturbing’

Blake Lively is a famous actress, someone who’s chosen to live her life in public, but her kids have not. And the Gossip Girl actress makes a point to maintain the privacy of her three children, who she shares with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Lively reiterated that stance when she...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
360K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy