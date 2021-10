Chicago House Athletic Club picked up their first-ever home win on Saturday night as they defeated 1904 FC 1-0 at SeatGeek Stadium. The hosts grabbed the only goal of the game within two minutes courtesy of a tap-in from Ian Cerro, and that proved to be all they needed at the end of the day. They should have scored at least a few more before everything was said and done, but they were still able to secure a historic victory despite all of their missed chances.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO