Succession star Brian Cox has revealed his character, Logan Roy, was initially meant to die in the show’s first season.The actor has portrayed the patriarch on the HBO series since it premiered in 2018. He will reprise the role when season three begins on 17 October.While fans might find it hard to imagine the series without Logan’s bullish presence, Cox told The Guardian in a recent interview that his run on the show was supposed to be much shorter.“Originally, I was supposed to die at the end of the first series,” the actor said.“But I think they realised that...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO