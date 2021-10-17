CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic books summed up in hilarious one-line reviews

By Danielle Sinay
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyNRY_0cToz2fe00

It was the best of reviews, it was the worst of reviews. Or, in these cases in particular, they were the shortest, strangest, and/or simply most blunt of them.

We rounded up the funniest and strangest reviews of classic books we could find on GoodReads - the home of some of the most cutting, brutal and succinct views around.

Now, we’re reconsidering all of our favorite high school reads. (Mainly Catcher in the Rye.)

Enjoy!

Anna Karenina , Leo Tolstoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8CVw_0cToz2fe00

Guess Tolstoy never got the memo?

As I Lay Dying , William Faulkner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dn1pA_0cToz2fe00

In a way they’re not... wrong?

1984 (Nineteen Eighty-Four) , George Orwell

Big Brother is not pleased by either of these.

Catcher in the Rye , J.D. Salinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpCA8_0cToz2fe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15v9oO_0cToz2fe00

Okay, ouch.

Crime and Punishment , Fyodor Dostoyevsky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B12hw_0cToz2fe00

Hey, whatever works.

Great Expectations , Charles Dickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCwZf_0cToz2fe00

Oh, okay. That tracks.

Hamlet , William Shakespeare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rK305_0cToz2fe00

Something’s rotten in the state of the review section.

Jane Eyre , Charlotte Brontë

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQ0mT_0cToz2fe00

Whatever floats your boat, Cristin.

Little Women , Louisa May Alcott

We can get on board with any classic chick lit Taylor Swift crossover.

Lord of the Flies , William Golding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C245F_0cToz2fe00

This isn’t even a bad synopsis.

Moby Dick , Herman Melville

Well. It’s factually correct.

Mrs. Dalloway, Virginia Woolf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Heomp_0cToz2fe00

She’s trying to buy them for herself, Nate!

Of Mice and Men , John Steinbeck

Evergreen review. Relatable. Five stars.

Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man , James Joyce

Moocoow is literally the 14th word in the book, and then the 22nd. Surely Nathan must have been pleased.

Pride and Prejudice , Jane Austen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0vBZ_0cToz2fe00

Duly noted.

Romeo and Juliet , William Shakespeare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeJPf_0cToz2fe00

Extremely fair analysis.

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer , Mark Twain

Another solid analysis. Kids these days! (Or...a century ago.)

The Old Man and the Sea , Ernest Hemingway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJQyX_0cToz2fe00

Yeah, and tell Moby Dick ’s Ishmael to just get over the whale? Not happening, Matt!

The Picture of Dorian Gray , Oscar Wilde

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODFRI_0cToz2fe00

Hey, you don’t know that.

The Stranger , Albert Camus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q50Ix_0cToz2fe00

Definitely going to use this to get out of conversations. “You know who you remind me of? Have you read The Stranger?”

Wuthering Heights , Emily Brontë

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kmuw_0cToz2fe00

Ah, a bittersweet conclusion: Contemporary and classics colliding.

And scene.

Indy100

Indy100

