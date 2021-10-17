Classic books summed up in hilarious one-line reviews

It was the best of reviews, it was the worst of reviews. Or, in these cases in particular, they were the shortest, strangest, and/or simply most blunt of them.

We rounded up the funniest and strangest reviews of classic books we could find on GoodReads - the home of some of the most cutting, brutal and succinct views around.

Now, we’re reconsidering all of our favorite high school reads. (Mainly Catcher in the Rye.)

Enjoy!

Anna Karenina , Leo Tolstoy

Guess Tolstoy never got the memo?

As I Lay Dying , William Faulkner

In a way they’re not... wrong?

1984 (Nineteen Eighty-Four) , George Orwell

Big Brother is not pleased by either of these.

Catcher in the Rye , J.D. Salinger

Okay, ouch.

Crime and Punishment , Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Hey, whatever works.

Great Expectations , Charles Dickens

Oh, okay. That tracks.

Hamlet , William Shakespeare

Something’s rotten in the state of the review section.

Jane Eyre , Charlotte Brontë

Whatever floats your boat, Cristin.

Little Women , Louisa May Alcott

We can get on board with any classic chick lit Taylor Swift crossover.

Lord of the Flies , William Golding

This isn’t even a bad synopsis.

Moby Dick , Herman Melville

Well. It’s factually correct.

Mrs. Dalloway, Virginia Woolf

She’s trying to buy them for herself, Nate!

Of Mice and Men , John Steinbeck

Evergreen review. Relatable. Five stars.

Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man , James Joyce

Moocoow is literally the 14th word in the book, and then the 22nd. Surely Nathan must have been pleased.

Pride and Prejudice , Jane Austen

Duly noted.

Romeo and Juliet , William Shakespeare

Extremely fair analysis.

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer , Mark Twain

Another solid analysis. Kids these days! (Or...a century ago.)

The Old Man and the Sea , Ernest Hemingway

Yeah, and tell Moby Dick ’s Ishmael to just get over the whale? Not happening, Matt!

The Picture of Dorian Gray , Oscar Wilde

Hey, you don’t know that.

The Stranger , Albert Camus

Definitely going to use this to get out of conversations. “You know who you remind me of? Have you read The Stranger?”

Wuthering Heights , Emily Brontë

Ah, a bittersweet conclusion: Contemporary and classics colliding.

And scene.