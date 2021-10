Mercedes made the right decision to change Lewis Hamilton’s tyres during the closing stages of the Turkish Grand Prix as they would not have lasted until the end of the race, according to Pirelli. Hamilton was furious after Mercedes went against his wishes and called him into the pits for new tyres with seven laps remaining. The seven-time world champion was in third and wanted to stay out on the same tyres he started the race on but ended up finishing fifth after his team took the safe option. The Briton was further aggrieved after he discovering that Alpine’s Esteban...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO