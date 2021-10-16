Keokuk 26, WB-ND 21: What we learned in the Falcons' loss to the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Football Team 31-13 on Sunday, evening their season record at 3-3. Here are five things we learned during the game. Right from the opening kickoff, it was clear that the Chiefs were pressing for every advantage they could get against a fair-to-middling opponent. Exchanging Juan Thornhill for Daniel Sorensen at safety was one such indicator; going for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 47-yard line in their opening drive was another.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO