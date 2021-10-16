Keokuk 26, WB-ND 21: What we learned in the Falcons' loss to the Chiefs

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
Following Clemson's 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commented on the change the Tigers made at quarterback during the contest. After (...)
I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn couldn't hang with what will now be ranked as the best team in college football, falling 34-10 on Saturday afternoon to Georgia in its fifth straight loss in the rivalry series. Three of our football reporters — Jason Caldwell, Mark Murphy and Nathan King — took...
BOWLING GREEN — Just two weeks after walking into Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and taking down Big Ten member Minnesota, Bowling Green State University reversed course and lost to Mid-American Conference East Division rival Akron 35-20 at Doyt Perry Stadium on Saturday. What was considered a revelation for head...
Another thrilling week of high school football saw South Forsyth pick up a signature win, North Forsyth remain perfect at home, and Denmark rise near the top of Class 7A in scoring defense. South/West an instant classic. The first play of the game was a wide receiver pass from Chris...
For the second game in a row, the Gilbert football team gave a top-10 opponent fits for a long stretch but ultimately came up short, as the Tigers took on No. 7 Humboldt for a Class 3A District 2 game Friday at Gilbert and lost 34-10. The loss kept the...
The ‘Cats (1-5, 1-1 MAC) bad luck against CMU, continues as they lose another one in the series, a homecoming heartbreaker, 30-27. But before Ohio turns the page to Buffalo week, we take a last look at the game against the Chips, with a potential new direction at QB and some (mostly) new faces that made an impact last Saturday.
The overtime loss to the Packers is going to be one that hurts Bengals fans for quite some time. Maybe it’s because this team had a victory in their grasp but when push came to shove, they couldn’t get over the top and hold onto the win. With the loss,...
Of course they were decided to keep us on the edge of our seats a bit. Nonetheless, a trip overseas that resulted in a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets allowed the Atlanta Falcons to move to 2-3 on the season. An impressive day from their veteran quarterback and...
The Southeastern Community College volleyball team is on the cusp of reaching the next tier of NJCAA Division II programs. The Blackhawks took another step forward on Wednesday night, although it wasn't apparent on the scoreboard. Iowa Central, the top-ranked team in NJCAA Division II, had to work for every...
Virginia’s mastery over Duke in football sent the Blue Devils to another low point on Saturday. The Cavaliers whipped Duke 48-0, collecting their seventh consecutive win over the Blue Devils and handing Duke its eighth ACC loss in a row dating back to last season. Virginia built a 34-0 halftime...
Missouri's route to bowl eligibility plummeted over the past month. Perhaps the biggest way — and one of only a few realistic ways left — to give itself life would have been to pull an upset Saturday against No. 18 Texas A&M, the Tigers' former Big 12 Conference rival coming off its own upset of then-No. 1 Alabama.
The Kansas City Chief fell to 2-3 on the season with a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are five things we learned. 1. The Chiefs’ defense has finally gone over the line. I know that many Chiefs fans believe this happened...
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Football Team 31-13 on Sunday, evening their season record at 3-3. Here are five things we learned during the game. Right from the opening kickoff, it was clear that the Chiefs were pressing for every advantage they could get against a fair-to-middling opponent. Exchanging Juan Thornhill for Daniel Sorensen at safety was one such indicator; going for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 47-yard line in their opening drive was another.
The Ames football team did what it set out to do on defense against Johnston on Friday, but unfortunately for the Little Cyclones the Dragons had an ace up their sleeves. Ames wanted to make Johnston one-dimensional by taking away the Dragon ground game. The Little Cyclones did that, holding Johnston to just 52 yards rushing.
PITTSBURGH -- No. 24 Clemson was outscored 27-10 over the final three and half quarters by No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play. Here are four (...)
PITTSBURGH -- Update on a Clemson football defensive lineman ahead of today's 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. We noticed that redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tre Williams came off the team (...)
