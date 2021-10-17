CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen up, GOP: Pittsburgh benefits from contested elections

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen retired police officer Tony Moreno announced his bid for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Pittsburgh way back in September 2019, most local politicos dismissed him as a gadfly. The real race, it was known, would be between the incumbent mayor and some other established player in Democratic politics. That...

Lexington County Chronicle

Contested District 5 election

The results are still out on the Lexington Richland District 5 school board race. Preliminary results say candidate Tifani Moore won with 56%. Haley Griggs had 37% and Jeff Herring at 7%, with most of the precincts reporting. Griggs's campaign has questioned the preliminary results. Griggs said, "The questions stem...
LEXINGTON, SC
pghcitypaper.com

Coalition of Pittsburgh Black elected officials hold anti-violence events

On Oct. 7, the Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition announced a collection of anti-violence events around the city to help address an increase in violent crime that Pittsburgh has been experiencing in 2021. The events were held over the weekend of Oct. 10-11. Thegroup includes Pittsburgh City Councilors Ricky Burgess and Daniel Lavelle, Allegheny County Councilor Olivia Bennett, and state Reps. Jake Wheatley and Ed Gainey, who will likely become the next Pittsburgh mayor after winning the Democratic Primary in May.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Council to new mayor: We'll work with you, but we want a say

On the cusp of a new era for city government and a new leader of its executive branch, Pittsburgh City Council members want to reaffirm their power — and have more of a hands-on role in key areas of compromise — while signaling their desire to work closely with the next mayor, some members said last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh schools will hold remote classes on election days

The Pittsburgh Public Schools district said it will hold classes remotely on Nov. 2 and May 17 (the midterm primary) during elections, according to a statement posted Tuesday onto the district’s Facebook page. In the statement, the district said more than 35 district buildings host polling places. “With the COVID-19...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MassLive.com

Agawam election includes contested races

AWAGAM - With a mayoral race, and several School Committee and City Council races on the ballot voters will have many candidates to choose from during Agawam’s election next month. “All the races are contested this year, so there is some anticipation for the election,” said Town Clerk Vincent Gioscia.
AGAWAM, MA
Rolling Stone

GOP Rep. Tried to Con Cabinet Officials Into Thinking He Was on Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who was denied a seat on the House’s Jan. 6 Select Committee, appears to be running his own investigation into what happened that day, and has even sent letters to Cabinet agencies requesting the same information being sent to the committee be shared with him. “You are receiving this letter because the House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the events of January 6th may have sent you a request for information,” Banks wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a letter from September. “The House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed me to serve as the Ranking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

GOP congressman ends floor speech with 'Let's go, Brandon'

A Republican congressman ended a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" — elevating a clean version of a popular anti-Biden chant. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., took to the House floor on Thursday and blasted President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda as being unable to "pass a straight-face test."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

I Was Wrong About Joe Manchin

Back in winter 2021, the media-industrial complex evaluating conservative Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was devoted to predicting the role he would play in the Biden administration. It was still a time when we weren’t sure what the most conservative Democrat in the caucus—the last major Dem standing in his deep-red state, one who’d voted with Republicans about 50 percent of the time during the Trump years—would do now that his party was in power. Longtime D.C. watchers, West Virginia experts, climate scientists, and Beltway journalists put forth theory after theory after theory. Some thought he’d be Democrat in name only and insisted he would halt the leftward progression of the party. Others predicted that he could maybe be good for the Dems, depending, or was perhaps even a political magician. I myself penned a profile of the senator whose headline—“Joe Manchin Is Not a Fossil”—could also be understood as its thesis statement. Manchin was indeed a conservative with staunch fossil fuel industry ties, I argued, but he wasn’t stuck. This was particularly true when it came to climate change, I thought, because he kept the welfare of West Virginians in mind, as demonstrated by his frequent town halls and engagement with his constituents. They are, after all, uniquely vulnerable to climate effects.
CONGRESS & COURTS

