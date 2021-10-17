New video sees Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ performed in 50 different styles

Metallica’s The Blacklist came out just over one month ago, and it’s literally taken that long to digest fully. Fifty-three tracks, including a dozen “Nothing Else Matters,” reimagining one of the world’s most definitive metal records. So is it good, great, terrible, unnecessary, or awesome? Yes. All of those, depending on the track in question. I don’t think there’s anyone who would love all fifty-three tracks. In fact, if you’re enjoying My Morning Jacket’s “Nothing Else Matters,” this review may not be for you. Don’t be too set back on this; there’s undoubtedly a worthy garden of delights for ‘Tallica heads interested in hearing some favorite songs in a new light. And a handful of them truly kicks ass. Without further ado, below is the Metal Insider’s full, exhaustive track-by-track review of Metallica’s The Blacklist.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO