The search for perch continues as autumn settles in

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober, its wrinkling face masked in cosmetic reds, yellows, oranges and purples, hides the aging Ohio year that too soon gets exposed by leaves dropping brown and sere. Off the Marblehead Lighthouse, the temperature of Lake Erie, its surface rippling except for an occasional wake plowed up from a passing boat,...

Observer

Back on the water for yellow perch

Trout and yellow perch continue to be the species of choice for most of the local outdoors people, and there are plenty of both to go around. This columnist had a chance to get out on Lake Erie and try his luck for some yellow perch. Due to some health issues, I had to sit on the sidelines all year, but after a recent successful surgery, my brother Ray and friend Brian felt comfortable taking me out. We set out of Cattaraugus Creek, launching at Hanover Bay, and that was a smooth operation. There were already more than 50 trailers in the parking lot by 7:15 a.m. We headed straight out to 55 feet without much luck and headed deeper. Finding active fish was a chore and, after a couple hours, we had a handful of ring backs, but it was great to be back on the water.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Swims After Moose - Who Is Faster?

Grizzly Bears are remarkable animals. They're big fat, lumbering beasts, but when they need to move fast, they can come at you at 35 MPH. Not only that, but they can swim very well too, as this video taken in Alaska shows. It reminds us of the video we showed...
ANIMALS
Only In Florida

Prepare Yourself For Colder Temperature Swings This Winter In Florida, According To The Farmers Almanac

Florida winters can be quite hit or miss when it comes to predictability. There are some winters where we see temperatures drop below freezing up north and others where it stays mild and dry. This winter, however, the Farmer’s Almanac is predicting that there will be polar temperatures throughout most of the country – even going as far as to say it will be one of the coldest winters in years. So how does that stack up for Floridians? What can we expect to see once November rolls around in The Sunshine State? Check out these winter predictions from the Farmers Almanac for Florida 2021 to 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

NOAA Releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their winter weather outlook on Thursday for the upcoming season. For the the Chicago area, the outlook does have some positive news – especially for areas still dealing with drought conditions. (Credit: droughtmonitor.unl.edu The latest drought monitor, also released Thursday, has parts of Lake County, Illinois; McHenry County; and Dekalb County under severe drought conditions. Northern Cook and Kane County are still under moderate drought conditions. Courtesy: NOAA Today’s outlook from NOAA is showing improving drought conditions or drought conditions ending for northern Illinois this winter. Above average rainfall is expected this winter due...
CHICAGO, IL
Ohio State
APG of Wisconsin

Feline rescued from high perch

A cat named “Miss Kitty” decided to climb a pine tree near a driveway at 15115 Chippewa Trail in the Town of Hayward Thursday, Sept. 30, then became frightened and stuck on a branch about 30 feet above the ground. The cat’s owner, Denise Johnston, called the Hayward Fire Department...
HAYWARD, WI
inkfreenews.com

Autumn-Like Weather Continues This Week

WARSAW – Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. The National Weather Service in North Webster predicts sunshine for Monday, Oct. 18 continuing through Tuesday across north central Indiana. Highs on both days will be near 70 with lows dipping into the mid to upper 40s. A 70% chance of rain...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN

