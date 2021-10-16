CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Northstars Pound Corcoran 34-0

cnsathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being without coach Dave Kline for Friday night's contest, the Northstars cruised past the Cougars at home. Kline has reportedly been...

cnsathletics.com

chelseaupdate.com

Jackson Freshman Football Blanks Chelsea, 34-0

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story.) The Jackson freshman football team beat Chelsea for the second time this season on Thursday night, 34-0. “I feel bad for the guys,” the coach said. “They’re all paying the price each day and they’re not...
CHELSEA, MI
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
Cicero
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Stunned By The Titans’ Performance Today

Things were looking rough for the Tennessee Titans after their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. But after reeling off two straight wins over the Jaguars and Bills, they look simply incredible against the Kansas City Chiefs today. At the 2-minute mark of their game against the Chiefs,...
NFL
KFYR-TV

NDSU improves to 5-0 after defeating Northern Iowa, 34 to 20

FARGO, ND (KFYR) - The NDSU football team continued their pursuit of an unbeaten season by taking down Northern Iowa 34 to 20 on Saturday. Quincy Patterson would find the end zone twice through the air and twice on the ground. NDSU (5-0) will next be in action on October...
IOWA STATE
Red and Black

Georgia football report card: Grading Bulldogs’ position groups after 34-0 win over Auburn

Georgia defeated Auburn 34-10 to move to 6-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett started in his second consecutive game, and similar to his performance against Arkansas, he was enough for the Bulldogs’ offense. He threw the ball more against the Tigers, attempting 21 passes compared to 11 in Week 5. Just as his attempts increased, so did his production. Bennett threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and did not throw an interception for the second consecutive game. Bennett also proved to be a threat in the running game, running for 51 yards on six rushing attempts. While JT Daniels continues to miss time due to injury, Bennett has proven to be a reliable quarterback.
GEORGIA STATE
fayettecountyrecord.com

Schulenburg Shorthorns Pound Weimar 49-0

Last year a Weimar victory over Schulenburg kept the Shorthorns out of the football playoffs. This year, the Shorthorns got revenge - and then some. In an absolute dismantling of their neighbors/rivals, Schulenburg pounded Weimar 49-0 Friday, a win that pretty much clinches a playoff berth for the Shorthorns. Schulenburg sophomore quarterback Tyler Ryba ran wild, rushing for 198 yards and…
WEIMAR, TX
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton volleyball sweeps Corcoran on Senior Night

FULTON — It was Senior Night for the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team Monday against Corcoran, and coach Jessica Frost’s favorite part of the game wasn’t sealing the sweep. Nor was it getting her senior class on the court together at the same time during the match — at least...
FULTON, NY
Corsicana Daily Sun

GC Football: Dawson pounds Axtell, 56-34

DAWSON – The Bulldogs took the homecoming festivities to heart, throwing back the offense to the past and running all over the Axtell Longhorns, 56-34, Friday night at Ed Mitchell Field. The win moves Dawson to 3-4 on the season and 2-0 in District 8-2A DI play. With four teams...
DAWSON, TX
studentprintz.com

UAB blanks Southern Miss 34-0

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) shut out the University of Southern Mississippi 34-0 on Saturday afternoon at The Rock, handing the Golden Eagles its fifth straight loss. The loss was the first time Southern Miss was shut out since 2014 and shut out and the first time at...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
cnsathletics.com

Michael Rockwell Kicks in Game Winner to Advance the Northstars

After the Northstars spotted visiting Utica Proctor the first goal of the game, Cicero-North Syracuse's Michael Rockwell took matters into his own hands, scoring the tying and winning goals that allowed his team to advance to the Semi final round. Rockwell has had quite the October for C-NS, scoring seven of his nine goals this month.
SOCCER
Star Courier

Annawan-Wethersfield pounds ROWVA 34-6

You might think that after his team had just won a game by four touchdowns, a football coach would be happy. The Annawan-Wethersfield Titans defeated ROWVA-Williamsfield 34-6 Friday night, but Coach Tony Gripp wasn’t entirely satisfied with his team’s effort. “Toward the end of the second quarter we left points...
FOOTBALL
riverbender.com

First Matchup In 10 Years: East Alton-Wood River Blanks Roxana 34-0 For Second Win of Season

ROXANA – Football rivalries are special. When two rivals clash for the first time in 10 years, it is epic. That is what happened when the Roxana Shells football team took on the Wood River Oilers Friday night. With the fiery orange glow from the refinery and a slight drizzle, the scene was perfect for the contest under the lights of Roxana’s home field. It was a game that the Wood River Oilers would dominate and beat the Shells 34-0. “It’s huge,” said Oiler head coach Garry Herron about his team’s victory. “Being a graduate of Wood River, playing Roxana when I was in school, and it’s hard to describe. Hopefully, tonight is the first step in getting that rivalry back.”
ROXANA, IL

