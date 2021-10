The Offensive Rookie of the Year award is one of the strangest in the history of the NFL. It has no bearing on predicting the future career of said NFL star. For every Justin Herbert we have slinging the ball up and down the field, we have a Cadillac Williams who was great in that first season but never saw the same success. It seems like there are as many average-to-bust careers of these dominant rookies as there are of the players who put up Hall-of-Fame worthy stats.

