CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Russian actor and director making first movie in space return to Earth after 12-day mission

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A Russian actor and a film director making the first move film in space returned to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-18 space capsule carrying Russian ISS crew member Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko landed in a remote area outside the western Kazakhstan at 07:35 a.m. (0435 GMT), the Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

The crew had dedocked from the ISS three hours earlier.

Russian state TV footage showed the reentry capsule descending under its parachute above the vast Kazakh steppe, followed by ground personnel assisting the smiling crew as they emerged from the capsule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CbM2_0cTou5DC00
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian film director Klim Shipenko is assisted by ground personnel shortly after landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan October 17, 2021, in this still image taken from video. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

However, Peresild, who is best known for her role in the 2015 film "Battle for Sevastopol", said she had been sorry to leave the ISS.

"I'm in a bit of a sad mood today," the 37-year-old actor told Russian Channel One after the landing.

"That's because it had seemed that 12 days was such a long period of time, but when it was all over, I didn't want to bid farewell," she said.

Last week 90-year-old U.S. actor William Shatner - Captain James Kirk of "Star Trek" fame - became the oldest person in space aboard a rocketship flown by billionaire Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin.

Peresild and Shipenko have been sent to Russian Star City, the home of Russia's space programme on the outskirts of Moscow for their post-flight recovery which will take about a week, Roscosmos said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
SlashGear

NASA puts out new spacecraft and space suit call for ISS and beyond

NASA is putting out a call for more astronaut shuttles, expanding the Commercial Crew program with additional missions beyond those already agreed with SpaceX and Boeing. The request for “safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station” comes as the US space agency looks ahead to the future of the ISS and, beyond … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IGN

Russian Cosmonauts Just Finished Filming the First Movie In Space

A Russian film crew have returned safely to Earth after wrapping up scenes for their movie — the first-ever full-length feature film to be shot in space. NASA announced that Russian actress Yulia Peresild, producer-director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy had departed the International Space Station and landed as scheduled on the steppe of Kazakhstan at 12:35 a.m. ET on October 17. As per the tweet below, Novitskiy had been joined by the film crew for 12 days of his six-month space-cation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yulia Peresild
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
Reuters

Russia-led bloc concludes drills near Afghan border to boost Tajik security

HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND, Tajikistan, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Russia-led military exercise held over six days near the Tajik-Afghan border, designed to demonstrate Moscow stands ready to protect Dushanbe in the event of an incursion from the south, reached its conclusion on Saturday. Tajikistan's relations with the Taliban leadership in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Actor#Iss#Kazakh#Russian Channel One#Blue Origin
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Mummy’s older than we thought: new find could rewrite history

The ancient Egyptians were carrying out sophisticated mummifications of their dead 1,000 years earlier than previously thought, according to new evidence which could lead to a rewriting of the history books. The preserved body of a high-ranking nobleman called Khuwy, discovered in 2019, has been found to be far older...
SCIENCE
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy