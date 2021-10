North Salem resident Jennifer Gates, 25, will marry Nayel Nassar, 30, on her 124-acre horse farm in North Salem, NY, in Westchester County on Oct. 16. Neighbors in this most exclusive part of Westchester, including David Letterman, are not thrilled about all of the construction and disruptions on the quiet street, just off Route 116. Don’t try driving by on the big day because North Salem Police and Gates’ security detail will have most of the roads closed off, and will also try to stop any drones from flying over to photograph the Bride, Groom and the parents of the bride, Bill and Melinda Gates.

