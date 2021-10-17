CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Sunny Outlook for Solar: New Research Demonstrates Great Promise for Improving Solar Cell Efficiency

Cover picture for the articleNew research demonstrates great promise of all-inorganic perovskite solar cells for improving the efficiencies of solar cells. Hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites have already demonstrated very high photovoltaic efficiencies of greater than 25%. The prevailing wisdom in the field is that the organic (carbon- and hydrogen-containing) molecules in the material are crucial to...

ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

New Fundamental Physics? Unexplainable Phenomena From Large Hadron Collider Experiment

Results announced by the LHCb experiment at CERN have revealed further hints for phenomena that cannot be explained by our current theory of fundamental physics. In March 2020, the same experiment released evidence of particles breaking one of the core principles of the Standard Model – our best theory of particles and forces – suggesting the possible existence of new fundamental particles and forces.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Solving a 100-Year Mystery: Astronomers Locate Source of High-Energy Cosmic Rays

Roughly a century ago, scientists began to realize that some of the radiation we detect in Earth’s atmosphere is not local in origin. This eventually gave rise to the discovery of cosmic rays, high-energy protons and atomic nuclei that have been stripped of their electrons and accelerated to relativistic speeds (close to the speed of light). However, there are still several mysteries surrounding this strange (and potentially lethal) phenomenon.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Lithium doped poly(3-hexylthiophene) for efficient hole transporter and sensitizer in metal free quaterthiophene dye treated hybrid solar cells

This work focuses on the role of Lithium doped Poly(3-hexylthiophene)(P3HT) in metal-free quaterthiophene (4T) dye treated Titanium dioxide (TiO2) based hybrid solar cells. The dye treated hybrid solar cells with Lithium doped P3HT showed efficiencies (3.95%) of nearly a factor of four times higher than the pristine P3HT based control TiO2/4T/P3HT devices (1.04%). The enhancement of the efficiency is mainly due to highly efficient charge collection attributed to enhanced charge transport and light harvesting properties of Lithium doped P3HT polymer. The optimized solar cells with Lithium doped P3HT showed a high short circuit current density over 13Â mA/cm2, under simulated irradiation of intensity 100 mW/cm2 with AM 1.5 filter. This significant increase in current density in TiO2/4T/doped P3HT solar cell is also confirmed by both the broadened External Quantum Efficiency spectrum and significant photoluminescence quenching upon replacement of pristine P3HT with doped P3HT on 4T dye treated TiO2 electrode. With Lithium doped Spiro-OMeTAD instead of Lithium doped P3HT, similar devices showed efficiencies over 3.30% under simulated irradiation of 100 mW/cm2 with AM 1.5 filter.
SCIENCE
CleanTechnica

Scientists Aim To Improve Solar Cells With Nanomaterials

A poppy seed from your morning bagel is about 1,000 times larger than a bacterial cell. That small cell is about 1,000 times larger than the chemical structures National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) researchers are creating and studying to transform how we use energy. A Smaller, Stranger World. At such...
SCIENCE
Eos

Newly Improved Solar Spectral Irradiance Composite Record

Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. Observing the solar spectral irradiance (SSI) is important to understand where solar energy is deposited in Earth’s system and how it affects the cryosphere, atmosphere, and ocean. Woods and DeLand [2021] have captured a new, improved solar spectral irradiance...
ASTRONOMY
chatsports.com

Thin Film Solar Cell Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Trony Solar, MiaSole Hi-Tech

HTF MI released latest research publication on Global Thin Film Solar Cell market that provides up-to-date and peer-reviewed facts, figures and analysis of global developments in technology, policies and markets. The survey with Thin Film Solar Cell manufacturers and stakeholders from key geographies, reveals various challenges with regulation, development and growth scenarios. Additionally stream of Thin Film Solar Cell M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the players profiled in the study are Xunlight Kunshan Co. Ltd., First Solar, Global Solar, Inc., Oxford Photovoltaics, Hankey Asia Ltd., Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, Ascent Solar Technologies, Trony Solar, MiaSole Hi-Tech Corp & SOLAR FRONTIER K.
INDUSTRY
KEVN

SOLAR ENERGY

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox.
SOLAR POWER
pv-magazine.com

JinkoSolar sets new record for n-type solar cell efficiency

JinkoSolar today announced a new world record for n-type solar cell efficiency, at 25.4%. The achievement has been confirmed by the Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratories (JET), making it the fourth time this year that Jinko has raised the bar for n-type cell efficiency using its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. The record surpasses Jinko's previous achievement of 25.25%, announced in May.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ngtnews.com

SunHydrogen Works with Michigan University on Solar-to-Hydrogen Efficiency

SunHydrogen Inc., the developer of a technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, has entered a sponsored research agreement with the University of Michigan for the next 12 months. Through the partnership, SunHydrogen will look to develop and test highly efficient catalysts for oxygen and hydrogen evolution, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

A Vast “Magnetic Tunnel” May Surround Earth and Our Entire Solar System

A University of Toronto astronomer’s research suggests the solar system is surrounded by a magnetic tunnel that can be seen in radio waves. Jennifer West, a research associate at the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics, is making a scientific case that two bright structures seen on opposite sides of the sky – previously considered to be separate – are actually connected and are made of rope-like filaments. The connection forms what looks like a tunnel around our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
techxplore.com

Stable solar cells from perovskite

Perovskite is a promising material. It captures the sun's rays and efficiently converts them into solar energy. It is also much cheaper than the current generation of silicon solar cells. But why are the Dutch rooftops not yet massively filled with solar cells of perovskite to capture solar energy? "Perovskite has a rather soft structure that easily changes phase," says TU/e researcher Junke Jiang. He was therefore looking for a way to make the relatively cheap solar cells of perovskite more stable and therefore more efficient.
INDUSTRY
advancedsciencenews.com

Doping solar cells to improve performance

Solar cells, also known as photovoltaic cells, convert light into electricity and are an important method of capturing renewable energy. The first solar cells were very expensive, but as technology has progressed the average cost per watt of electricity has dropped from $96 (adjusting for inflation) in the 1970s to under a dollar today. Scientists continue to research methods and materials to make higher efficiency and lower cost solar cells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pinalcentral.com

UA partners to research growing crops under solar panels

ORACLE — Increasing the resiliency of food production during ongoing climate change and bolstering renewable energy production are both fundamental challenges in today’s world. However, solar energy generation is becoming an increasingly profitable use for cropland, which has led to concerns that solar farms will displace food production. One possible...
ORACLE, AZ
homify.com

Energy Efficient And Environmental Friendly House Renovation With Solar Shingles or Sunroof

The environment consciousness, advocacy for clean, renewable energy and the awareness and advancement in solar technology to harness the power of solar energy have encouraged people to desire better options in terms of solar panels. The accidental discovery of solar panels in Bell lab over six decades ago ultimately helped humanity realise the cherished dream of harnessing the immense unlimited power of the sun for their benefit. It won't be a surprise to know that the energy emitted by the sun in an hour has the power to meet the global energy demand for an entire year.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

New Model Stanford Researchers Points to Solution to Global Blood Shortage

A mathematical model of the body’s interacting physiological and biochemical processes shows that it may be more effective to replace red blood cell transfusion with transfusion of other fluids that are far less in demand. Blood transfusions save lives, yet the precious fluid is in desperately short supply, not just...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Next-gen solar material could outshine other solar cells

An exciting new solar material called organic-inorganic halide perovskites could one day help the U.S. achieve its solar ambitions and decarbonize the power grid. One thousand times thinner than silicon, perovskite solar materials can be tuned to respond to different colors of the solar spectrum simply by altering their composition mix.
INDUSTRY

