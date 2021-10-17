Shoreline Community College awarded two competitive federal grants to increase equity, retention and access for underrepresented students

Northern Virginia Community College wants to close the achievement gap, and its new vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer has a plan. Eun-Woo Chang started work in July by visiting all six campuses and meeting with staff. His job is to take charge of NOVA’s academic initiatives, and says that the college’s ADVANCE program, which allows for a smooth transition to a four-year degree at George Mason University, will be expanded with advisors to help Hispanic students.

