Shoreline Community College awarded two competitive federal grants to increase equity, retention and access for underrepresented students

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Education awarded Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) its Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) and Title III Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions Program (AANAPISI) grants, two initiatives designed to help close equity gaps and ensure that all students academically succeed. Both awards are highly competitive and receive...

