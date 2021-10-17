Cardi B jokes she’s ‘famous famous’ after realising YOU star Penn Badgley is a fan

Cardi B is ecstatic after realising that You star Penn Badgley is a fan.

The “WAP” artist was made aware of a resurfaced video in which Badgley, who was then promoting season one of the hit Netflix show, discusses social media .

Speaking at an appearance with his co-star Shay Mitchell , Badgley admitted he felt his character, Joe, revealed some of the worst traits about social media.

However, he also said he admired people who were able to use it in a positive way, jokingly calling himself “pathetic”.

“I think about it too much,” he says, “and therefore when I do use it, it lacks that authenticity.”

“So I really appreciate people who have this second-nature relationship to it, because that’s when you have something meaningful.”

He added: “Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship [with social media] and despite what many might judge as antics, I think she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people like her so much.”

Responding to the video, Cardi B – apparently a fan of You, tweeted: “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

The third season of You was just released to Netflix. In a review for The Independent, critic Clémence Michallon praised it for “deftly navigating the challenge of reinvention”.

“It’s hard to imagine You being a better version of itself than in this third season. It stays true to the expectations it has set in the previous seasons and moves at a delightfully breathless pace,” she wrote.

“There are a lot of moving parts, but they are dealt with in a clear, energetic way that never allows the plot to meander. [Victoria] Pedretti and Badgley have each perfected the art of embodying their mercurial characters. The possibility of a disastrous bombshell lurks behind every raised eyebrow, every tilt of the head.”

Read the full review here .

All three seasons of You are available to watch on Netflix now.