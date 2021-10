TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Exactly seven days after he left the field at Neyland Stadium putting no weight on his right leg after hurting his knee in the final minute of Tennessee's loss to Ole Miss, Hendon Hooker was leading the Vols against one of the best teams and fiercest defenses in college football. On what was a tough night for the Vols on offense despite some big-play fireworks, the veteran quarterback left no doubt about his toughness. Hooker accounted for 308 yards and threw three touchdown passes, though it wasn't enough as Alabama pulled away late to win 52-24, beating Tennessee for the 15th straight time in this rivalry.

