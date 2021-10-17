CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cToqR9r00 Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 712,874 Americans have died -- and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow.

Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 218 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are nationwide. Across the state, 8,062 people have died from the coronavirus, equal to about 107 deaths for every 100,000 people. Of all states -- and Washington D.C. -- Washington has the seventh lowest death rate per capita.

Any number of factors contribute to variations in COVID-19 fatalities per capita across the United States. One of them is the per capita infection rate. Just as the number of deaths attributable to the virus per capita is lower in Washington than it is nationwide, COVID-19 infections per capita are too.

To date, there have been 686,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington, equal to 9,109 infections per 100,000 people -- compared to 13,544 infections per 100,000 people nationwide.

Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are at least 90 times more likely to die from the virus if infected than those in the 18 to 29 age group. In Washington, 15.9% of the population are 65 and older. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.

All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of Oct. 14, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Infections per 100,000 people Total infections 65 and older pop.
1 Mississippi 331 9,900 16,636 496,851 16.4%
2 New Jersey 310 27,624 13,180 1,174,169 16.6%
3 Alabama 306 14,980 16,582 810,501 17.4%
4 Louisiana 306 14,238 16,093 749,922 16.0%
5 Arizona 285 20,453 15,650 1,122,390 18.0%
6 New York 285 55,680 12,706 2,483,051 16.9%
7 Massachusetts 272 18,783 11,998 828,110 17.0%
8 Arkansas 270 8,147 16,717 503,822 17.4%
9 Rhode Island 270 2,856 16,597 175,487 17.7%
10 Florida 269 57,303 16,969 3,614,272 20.9%
11 Georgia 260 27,335 15,302 1,609,681 14.3%
12 South Carolina 257 13,088 17,311 880,091 18.2%
13 South Dakota 247 2,177 16,804 148,249 17.4%
14 Connecticut 243 8,667 11,070 395,481 17.6%
15 Nevada 242 7,345 14,470 439,065 16.2%
16 Indiana 241 16,109 14,776 988,765 16.1%
17 Oklahoma 239 9,427 15,965 629,512 16.1%
18 Pennsylvania 235 30,058 11,604 1,486,134 18.7%
19 New Mexico 233 4,885 12,473 261,370 18.0%
20 Texas 232 66,700 14,401 4,133,381 12.9%
21 Tennessee 232 15,687 18,560 1,256,502 16.7%
22 Michigan 228 22,763 12,042 1,203,683 17.7%
23 West Virginia 221 3,995 14,101 254,648 20.5%
24 Illinois 220 28,041 13,013 1,657,970 16.1%
25 North Dakota 218 1,658 18,362 139,563 15.8%
26 Kansas 211 6,142 14,403 419,341 16.4%
27 Iowa 211 6,654 14,876 469,519 17.5%
28 Delaware 207 2,005 14,281 138,123 19.5%
29 Kentucky 206 9,184 16,051 717,245 16.9%
30 Montana 197 2,094 15,146 160,896 19.5%
31 Ohio 197 23,021 12,616 1,474,723 17.5%
32 Missouri 193 11,805 13,654 836,490 17.2%
33 Wyoming 187 1,080 16,551 95,620 17.1%
34 Idaho 180 3,157 15,426 270,601 16.2%
35 California 176 69,756 12,059 4,770,213 14.8%
36 Maryland 176 10,644 9,045 546,552 15.9%
37 Washington D.C. 173 1,182 9,160 62,702 12.4%
38 North Carolina 166 17,233 13,836 1,436,699 16.7%
39 Wisconsin 157 9,101 14,520 844,102 17.5%
40 Virginia 156 13,286 10,543 897,979 15.9%
41 Minnesota 151 8,454 13,309 746,768 16.3%
42 Nebraska 149 2,870 14,215 274,254 16.1%
43 Colorado 137 7,790 12,226 696,349 14.7%
44 New Hampshire 111 1,509 9,306 126,229 18.6%
45 Washington 107 8,062 9,109 686,417 15.9%
46 Oregon 97 4,084 8,241 345,344 18.2%
47 Utah 96 3,025 16,594 524,556 11.4%
48 Maine 81 1,083 7,160 95,828 21.3%
49 Alaska 80 590 16,211 119,546 12.4%
50 Hawaii 59 840 5,571 79,142 19.0%
51 Vermont 52 324 5,330 33,384 20.1%

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Washington Health
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

Best Coffee Cities in America

Every day, Americans drink about 400 million cups of coffee — that’s 146 billion cups per year. Although the majority of Americans tend to prepare their morning coffee at home, millions of people a day purchase a brewed coffee or espresso beverage from one of over 37,000 coffee shops in the United States. (There’s nothing […]
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#Americans#Covid 19 Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Smallest National Park

The headlines have recently been filled with battles about how some national parks can be used for commercial purposes. Among them is whether companies can drill for oil and gas. Arguments about the parks should be used in not new. Woodrow Wilson signed the bill that created the National Park Service on August 25, 1916. […]
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

These 25 Small Cities Are Flourishing During COVID-19

Cities fuel innovation and job growth, not only within the city itself, but the surrounding suburbs and exurbs as well. Large metropolitan areas grab most of the attention, but smaller cities are just as appealing and can be just as attractive as their larger brethren. Like the smaller cities listed here. To attract businesses and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Boston Among the US Cities Most Vulnerable to Costly Hurricane Damage

So far, 2021 has been a historic year for natural disasters in the United States. There were a record 18 weather and climate disasters costing more than $1 billion each in the first nine months of 2021, according to a report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Wildfires, severe storms, tornadoes, and extreme temperatures resulted […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This ZIP Code Has The Worst Health Insurance In America

About two-thirds of Americans get health insurance from private insurers, according to USA Facts. About 50% of insurance is covered by programs provided by their employers. Many other Americans get insurance from Medicare and Medicaid. And, millions of Americans have no health insurance at all. The Census put that number at 27.5 million in 2018. […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 551,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending October 21, bringing the total count to more than 44.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 724,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
YUMA, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Vallejo, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 551,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending October 21, bringing the total count to more than 44.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 724,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
VALLEJO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

65K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy