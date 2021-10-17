Wes Anderson movie passes in the Pix-O-Matic tomorrow. Plus, Halloween Treats!

Sometime in the early 1970s, in the bustling downtown of a fictional French city named Ennui-sur-Blasé, sits the headquarters of a weekly literary magazine reminiscent of The New Yorker. This is the setting for The French Dispatch, out October 22—Wes Anderson’s latest film and his first live-action feature in six years, starring Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and many more Anderson regulars as characters within the periodical’s pages. To build this bohemian world from the ground up, the director collaborated with production designer Adam Stockhausen (who won an Academy Award for his work on The Grand Budapest Hotel) and set decorator Rena DeAngelo (a newcomer to the Anderson crew). While constructing sets within a massive abandoned felt factory in Angoulême, France, DeAngelo says the duo “turned the whole town inside out,” searching for the perfect vintage furniture and evocative filming locations. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how they got every detail right.
