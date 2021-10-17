Wes Anderson movie passes in the Pix-O-Matic tomorrow. Plus, Halloween Treats!

Wes Anderson may hopping from one film festival to another in promotion of the theatrical release of his long-awaited feature The French Dispatch, but that’s not enough to stop him from working on his next film. Back in June, it was reported that Anderson was preparing to spend his summer in the town of Chinchón, Spain, the location of his then-untitled film. Little was known about the flick other than its set featured a mock train station and classic, rolling Western landscapes. (Anderson and his penchant for twee, am I right?) But now, thanks to his frequent collaborator, Bill Murray, we have a name: Asteroid City.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO