Nigeria's Sunusi and Uganda's Kizza combine to hand CF Montreal late draw vs Philadelphia Union

By Kiplagat Sang
goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe African stars saw their joint efforts help the home side pick up a point late in the added time against the visiting rivals. Uganda international Mustafa Kizza provided an assist for Nigeria's Ibrahim Sunusi as CF Montreal earned a point courtesy of a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union in a...

RELATED PEOPLE
