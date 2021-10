Good morning! This Monday, streaming has its Hollywood moment, Expensify files to go public, and Apple will unveil new MacBook Pros. You might have noticed that Source Code looks a little different today. We've been working on a refresh of the design that both looks and works better across email clients everywhere, and we're rolling it out now. But we want your help: If you see something that doesn't look right, or have ideas on how to do better, reply to this email and let us know. (And send screenshots!) As always, we appreciate all your help. Onto the news!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO