The Slack revolution

Remember Donald Trump? He's been taking a break from social media for a while, so you probably haven't seen him on your feeds. Well, he's planning a comeback, this time through his recent entry into the public markets, via a would-be publicly-traded company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., and the coming media entity that bears his name. The Trump Media & Technology Group, according to its 22-page deck, will take on Twitter and Facebook through its social media arms, Netflix and CNN through its content and news divisions, and — details are scant here, but I think I’m reading this correctly — the cloud computing businesses of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.
Comments / 0