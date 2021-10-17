CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Slack revolution

By David Pierce, Source Code Team
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from the ways Slack and Discord have changed tech companies to the good, bad and ugly ways to fix Facebook. The best of Protocol. How Slack and Discord became tools for worker revolt,...

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
Trump takes on all of Silicon Valley — by copying it

Remember Donald Trump? He's been taking a break from social media for a while, so you probably haven't seen him on your feeds. Well, he's planning a comeback, this time through his recent entry into the public markets, via a would-be publicly-traded company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., and the coming media entity that bears his name. The Trump Media & Technology Group, according to its 22-page deck, will take on Twitter and Facebook through its social media arms, Netflix and CNN through its content and news divisions, and — details are scant here, but I think I’m reading this correctly — the cloud computing businesses of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.
Roku Warns Customers Of “Disturbing Trend” In YouTube Relations; Google’s App And TV Service At Risk Of Going Dark In December

Roku says its impasse with Google over carriage of its YouTube and YouTube TV apps has remained despite six months of efforts to resolve it. The distribution deal for YouTube’s main app is set to expire on December 9. YouTube TV, the pay-TV service with more than 3 million customers, already reached the end of the line last spring. Roku removed it from its channel store, meaning no new customers have been able to sign up, but existing ones have still been able to access their subscriptions. If the December deadline arrives without a deal, new Roku smart-TVs and connected devices...
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey mocks Mark Zuckerberg's plans to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse', agreeing with a tweet calling it a 'dystopian corporate dictatorship'

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has mocked Mark Zuckerberg's plan to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse,' agreeing with a tweet calling it a 'dystopian corporate dictatorship.'. Facebook wants the 'metaverse' to be a future version of the internet, where users use virtual reality and augmented reality devices to enter virtual worlds.
A No Bullshit Tutorial on Creating a Slack bot with Node.js

We'll build an internal tool that your team can use to get information about your customers using a slash command. I'm not going to teach you how to build a Slack app for the Slack App Directory. You need to use Ngrok to connect your Slack workspace (on the internet) to your locally-running Slack bot (on your machine). It has a free plan, but the basic plan is affordable and extremely useful for building Slack bots.
Google Will Cut App Store Fees for Subscriptions to 15% From Day One

Google Play, the internet giant’s Android app store, will reduce the fee it charges developers who sell subscriptions to 15%, starting when customers sign up for a recurring service plan. The change takes effect Jan. 1, 2022. Currently, Google Play — like Apple’s App Store — charges apps with subscriptions 30% in the first year, then drops to 15% after 12 months. However, “we’ve heard that customer churn makes it challenging for subscription businesses to benefit from that reduced rate. So, we’re simplifying things to ensure they can,” Sameer Samat, VP of product management for Android and Google Play, wrote in...
Slack: its pros, cons, and moral reckoning

Even on our Minimum Viable Workdays, Slack makes remote work more fun. We can joke with our bestie during the company all-hands and beg Rachel not to leave. (What, just us? Shoot.) As The Atlantic’s special projects editor Ellen Cushing pointed out in a new feature, it’s kinda wild to...
How Slack and Discord became tools for worker revolt

In August 2018, a couple of certified Apple repair technicians (not directly employed by the company) launched a Discord server called AppleConnect to help each other solve Apple tech issues. It wasn't secret, and it wasn't breaking Apple rules. It was just ... unsponsored. Apple is notoriously close-mouthed about how its technology works and how to fix it, even to the elite few allowed to crack open an iPhone and put it back together. The server was just a simple way to skirt the company.
