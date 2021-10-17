CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Small firms’ fury as Amazon offers £3,000 sign-up bonus to attract Christmas staff

By Jon Ungoed-Thomas and Michael Savage
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gO9qD_0cTooMmC00
The Amazon warehouse in Fife.

Amazon is offering signing-up bonuses of up to £3,000 in areas of Britain with labour shortages, to attract workers in time for the Christmas surge in demand.

The Food and Drink Federation says there is a “battle for labour” in the run-up to Christmas, with Amazon trying to recruit 20,000 temporary staff. Many food and hospitality firms cannot compete with the pay now being offered by the online giant and this may affect Christmas deliveries and supplies.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said the Amazon bonuses being advertised online for full-time and seasonal staff were a “knock-out blow” for smaller companies. He said: “There isn’t a vast reservoir of British workers just waiting to be fought over. It’s incredibly difficult to get Christmas staff labour in many areas.

“It will mean higher prices and fewer choices on shelves. Suppliers will almost certainly produce shorter runs of product and if they can, they will look at higher prices.”

The highest Amazon sign-on bonus of £3,000 for full-time workers is being advertised at the firm’s Exeter warehouse. Temporary sorting staff at a warehouse in Weybridge, Surrey, are being offered £2,000 signing-up bonuses. Temporary recruits in Leeds are being offered £1,500. The 93,000 square-metre Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline in Fife, Scotland, is also offering signing up bonuses for £1,500. It is the company’s biggest warehouse in Britain, sorting and packing items across Scotland and the north of England.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon is hiring for seasonal positions across its UK network during the festive season. We are also currently offering a sign-on bonus at a number of locations to attract new permanent and seasonal associates.”

Retail experts have warned that Christmas food and toy shopping is likely to be hit by labour shortages and bottlenecks in the supply chain. Clive Black, a retail analyst at Shore Capital, has warned that Christmas may be a “nightmare for consumers”.

Kate Martin, of the Traditional Farm Fresh Turkey Association, has warned that there are likely to be fewer turkeys on supermarket shelves this year because of the shortage of workers to process them. Iceland supermarket has reported a surge in the sales of frozen turkeys.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said there would be ample food supplies at Christmas, but the selection might be more limited.

“There won’t be a problem in getting a Christmas lunch, but there may be a reduced choice because of the reduced labour,” he said. “I can’t remember the time when the supply chain has been under such pressure and it means every little bump has an impact.”

Shoppers are being advised to stock up early with Christmas supplies and presents. The online food retailer Ocado has already opened up its Christmas delivery slots, and shoppers have complained on social media that many are already sold out.

Grant Liddell, business development director at Metro Shipping, a Birmingham-based freight forwarding company, told the Financial Times last week that shipping container delays at Felixstowe were likely to spread to other ports. He said there were “definitely going to be shortages at Christmas”. He warned that toys, clothes and furniture sales were most likely to be affected.

The British Toy & Hobby Association has warned that the toy sector faces fewer transport options and higher costs. The association said: “There are plenty of toys to choose from presently but, in common with other sectors’ advice, buying early – especially if buying for a Christmas or a birthday present – is prudent.”

Gary Grant, founder of The Entertainer, one of the country’s biggest toy retailers, said: “If you know what you want to buy your child, don’t be chasing round the country in December.”

Grant said his toy chain had already released its Black Friday offers because of the uncertainty of supplies in late November. He said: “It’s crazy to be saving up things for a Black Friday because in six weeks’ time we might not be able to manage demand.”

The London toy shop Hamleys last week released its predicted top 10 list of Christmas presents, including Lego Super Mario Luigi, costing £50; Playmobil Police Robot, costing £20; and Mattel Barbie Dreamhouse costing £310. It said there were plentiful supplies of stock.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Households warned of ‘Christmas crisis’ for bin collections as drivers quit for better-paid jobs

Households are being warned about a shortage of bin collections at Christmas as drivers are reportedly leaving their jobs to increase their salary by as much as 60 per cent elsewhere.Bin lorry drivers - who earn on average around £25,000 a year - are said to be receiving pay deals worth as much as £40,000 to switch to roles in supermarkets, food hauliers or online retailers.Residents of councils in London, Devon, Surrey and Peterborough have already reported collections being suspended or delayed. There have also been complaints about overflowing bins and missed rounds in areas affected by staff shortages.The news...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Amazon Warehouse#Toys#British#Shore Capital
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

November is right around the corner, which means that the countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is on.The annual sale seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the deals action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol to games consoles. While there are thousands of offers to snap up across the shopping bonanza, Black Friday is of particular interest to anyone that loves interior design, has just moved house or had a big appliance go kaput. This is because fridge freezers, dishwashers, microwaves, coffee...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Nike suspends trainer recycling programme over Brexit costs

Nike has suspended its Reuse-a-Shoe recycling scheme in the UK as the recycling industry grapples with high costs related to Brexit.Customers looking to send their old shoes off for recycling can still collect a recycling bag from Nike stores to be sent to one of the brand’s four distribution centres in Belgium.But now, they must pack the items themselves and pay for postage, which was previously paid for by Nike.The scheme’s change, first reported by the Guardian, comes as the introduction of EU export tariffs as a result of Brexit pushed the cost of the recycling programme up by around...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

NJ seasonal job that pays $3,000 sign up bonus? Try Amazon

If you’re not among the people still trying to ride out unemployment and sincerely would like a break, here’s some great news from Amazon. Thousands of new job openings in New Jersey were just announced. Don’t confuse these with the more than 8,000 Amazon jobs that were announced earlier in...
ECONOMY
Money

Amazon Needs Seasonal Workers So Badly It's Offering $3,000 Bonuses

Amid a record-setting labor shortage, chaos in the supply chain and the ongoing pandemic, Amazon is hiring 150,000 people for the holiday season. Unprecedented times apparently call for unprecedented measures: To fill those jobs ASAP, Amazon is offering $3,000 bonuses and paying an average of over $20 an hour. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Amazon
charlottestar.com

Christmas work at Amazon to require 50% more staff than in 2020

Amazon has announced that it will hire 150,000 temporary workers in the United States for the holiday season, a 50 percent increase over the 2020 holiday period. Amazon is finding it difficult to hire enough employees, so it will raise hourly wages, offer bonuses, and benefits to new staff. Among...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Amazon is hiring 150,000 U.S. workers for holiday shopping season, with perks like a $3,000 signing bonus and additional $3 per hour to lure staff during intense labor shortage

Amazon announced Monday that it plans to add 150,000 seasonal jobs for the upcoming holidays in the U.S., as the e-commerce giant expects a Christmas shopping season characterized by high demand and supply shortages. The announcement represents a 50 percent increase from last year, when Amazon brought on roughly 100,000...
BUSINESS
rolling out

Running Out: Can Fast Food Favorites Beat Supply Shortages?

Things are running out of stock seemingly everywhere. Even fast food companies are facing increased pressure due to shortages of key supplies. McDonald’s pulled milkshakes for several weeks this summer from its 1,250 stores in the U.K. because a shortage of truck drivers meant the fast food giant couldn’t get ingredients. McDonald’s also struggled to supply bottled beverages.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Best Argos Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what to expect from Apple, Dyson and Lego

Few shopping events can compete with the magnitude of Black Friday. It’s the annual bonanza that sees prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys, alcohol and more. And all our favourite retailers take part – from Boots and Amazon to Very and Currys.The name of the event originated in the US in the 1960s, when shops in Philadelphia discounted products the day after Thanksgiving to mark the start of the Christmas season. But it has since been adopted by many other countries – including the UK.Now, what used to be just a one-day event can last the entire...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Rishi Sunak to invest £3bn in skills and education to help workers get better-paid jobs

Rishi Sunak will announce £3 billion of investment into skills and education in the Budget to help workers get better-paid jobs. The chancellor said the cash injection, which will be given to post-16 education and adults later in life, aims to give people “the skills they need to earn more and get on in life”. In what the government is calling a “skills revolution”, Mr Sunak will announce the number of skills boot camps in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and nuclear will be quadrupled.While £1.6 billion will provide up to 100,000 16- to 19-year-olds studying for T-levels, technical-based...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy