U.S. Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Sent WhatsApp Help Message: 'Please Pray for Us'
The WhatsApp message reportedly read: "We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver. Pray pray...www.newsweek.com
The WhatsApp message reportedly read: "We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver. Pray pray...www.newsweek.com
why did they do missionaries in America?????? lots of remote communities need help! why didn't they think about themselves and their families before they put themselves in a harm way ?
The United States has teams designed for this type of situation.... I do not expect the Coward Biden to do anything but make the situation worse.
why did they feel the need to go to this particular country? especially considering the horrible situation Haiti is now in
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 18