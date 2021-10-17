CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

U.S. Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Sent WhatsApp Help Message: 'Please Pray for Us'

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The WhatsApp message reportedly read: "We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver. Pray pray...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 18

Lynne McNair
6d ago

why did they do missionaries in America?????? lots of remote communities need help! why didn't they think about themselves and their families before they put themselves in a harm way ?

Reply
6
robert andrews
4d ago

The United States has teams designed for this type of situation.... I do not expect the Coward Biden to do anything but make the situation worse.

Reply
3
wakeupworld
5d ago

why did they feel the need to go to this particular country? especially considering the horrible situation Haiti is now in

Reply(5)
2
Related
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

Haiti to send back US-donated Moderna vaccines

Haiti, which has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Western Hemisphere, will be returning thousands of unused doses donated by the U.S. to keep them from expiring. The COVAX Facility, which provides free and subsidized vaccines to the poorest nations, confirmed in an emailed statement Wednesday that...
WORLD
CBS Minnesota

Amid Missionary Hostage Crisis, Minnesotan From Port-Au-Prince Wishes ‘Haiti Would Get The Help They Need’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future is still unclear for 17 missionaries with an Ohio religious group being held hostage in Haiti. The group includes 16 United States citizens, five of whom are children. The Christian group says a notorious Haitian gang is to blame. It is the latest in ongoing turmoil in the Caribbean country. It’s chaos that many Minnesotans are watching closely, hoping more can be done to stop it. A WCCO camera captured a thrilled 9-year-old in 2010, when Patrice Shelton arrived at her new Minnesota home. She survived a catastrophic earthquake in her Port-au-Prince orphanage, alongside her younger brother,...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Jesus Christ
6abc

Survivors share horrific details after being kidnapped by Haitian gang

Survivors of a previous kidnapping by the notorious Haitian gang 400 Mawozo have revealed details about what life was like as a hostage, with the group currently demanding a $17 million ransom to set free 16 Americans and one Canadian they have captive. The group of missionaries affiliated with Christian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Christian Missionaries#Civil Unrest#American#Haitian#The Washington Post#Christian Aid Ministries#The Department Of State#Dos#The U S Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
WHYY

Haiti in crisis

An armed street gang in Haiti kidnapped 17 American and Canadian missionaries this weekend, just one incident in a string of kidnappings, violence and lawlessness in the country in recent years. After the assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse this summer, the country was hit by both an earthquake and tropical storm. Insecurity, instability, and limited economic mobility have propelled Haitians to leave the troubled country in recent years. Last month, almost 15,000 Haitian migrants arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border, sheltering under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. The Biden administration deported thousands back to Haiti and many, fearing deportation, crossed back to Mexico. Critics argue that too few Haitians have been allowed to apply for asylum in the United States. This hour, we discuss a country in crisis, our response to the Haitian migrants, the charges of racist immigration policies, and the entangled history between Haiti and the U.S.
DEL RIO, TX
insideedition.com

What We Know About 400 Mawozo, Gang in Haiti Believed to Be Behind the Kidnapping of 17 Missionaries

Is Haiti’s most notorious gang, the 400 Mawozo, behind the brazen kidnapping of 17 missionaries in Haiti?. The gang is believed to be one of the country's most dangerous and controls the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, where the missionaries were taken, The New York Times reported. That area has been subject to considerable recent violence, including gun battles between gangs and kidnappings of law enforcement officials, according to the Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Haiti prime minister forced to flee ceremony after heavily armed gang members appear

The Haitian prime minister had to flee an event commemorating revolutionary founding father Jean-Jacques Dessalines on Sunday, when armed gang members arrived and fired several shots.The incident came just a day after a bus full of missionaries and their families were kidnapped by gang members in Port-au-Prince. The 17 members of a US-based missionary group were reportedly on their way to the airport when they were abducted. US officials and Haitian authorities are trying to secure their release.The annual ceremony commemorating Dessalines, the first emperor of Haiti, was scheduled at the Pont Rouge area of Port-au-Prince where the leader...
AMERICAS
WTRF- 7News

Byesville resident among the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti, Rep. Johnson calls for President Biden’s intervention

OHIO (WTRF) – A group of missionaries kidnapped in Haiti remain in very serious danger this evening. Several of the missionaries are from Ohio, including one believed to be from Guernsey County. 7NEWS spoke to Ohio Representative Bill Johnson about the situation. Johnson’s office tells us that the individual from Guernsey County is from Byesville, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Haiti kidnappers demand $17m for US hostages including 8-month-old baby

The Haitian gang who kidnapped 16 missionaries from the US and one from Canada has demanded $1m each for them to be released, a Haitian official has said. The 17 people, one of them an 8-month-old baby, were taken by the “400 Mawozo” gang on Saturday from an orphanage in Croix-des-Bouquets, a suburb northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince, officials have said. Haitian justice minister Liszt Quitel said on Monday that the missionaries are being held in a safe house outside the suburb by the gang. Mr Quitel told The Wall Street Journal that Haitian police and the FBI have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
610K+
Followers
65K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy