Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned the Premier League’s silence on human rights issues following the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United.The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.Instead the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which will provide 80 per cent of funds for the deal, is seen as separate to the state despite the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman being listed as chairman.Saudi Arabia has been accused of human rights abuses and women’s rights campaigners have been imprisoned and Amnesty International described the the takeover...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO