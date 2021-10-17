CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMBIA SENDS PENN HOME WITH A 23-14 LOSS

Cover picture for the articleDante Miller rushed for 187 yards on 16 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown, and...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

One Of The Area’s Top High School Football Prospects Chose To Stay At Perry High

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL. “I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.” During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
nittanysportsnow.com

Five Takeaways From Penn State’s Loss at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — What started as a trip to the medical tent ended in the slow unraveling of a signature win. After completing a scoring drive that gave his No. 3 Penn State team a 17-3 lead on the road at No. 4 Iowa, Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback Sean Clifford went into the medical tent. He did not leave the field with trainers or limp into the tent, but he spent the entirety of Iowa’s next offensive possession with the trainers. A few moments later he went into the locker room, and he was in street clothes the next time he appeared in front of the Kinnick Stadium crowd.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Fans Roast James Franklin After Penn State’s Horrible Loss

For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Tennessee vs Alabama Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Alabama hosts Tennessee on October 23 at 6 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday. The matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium will be televised by ESPN. It will be the 104th all-time meeting between Alabama and the Volunteers, dating back to 1901, with the Crimson Tide holding a 58-37-8 series lead.
TENNESSEE STATE
New Castle News

Penn State leaves Iowa with a loss and a number of injuries

IOWA CITY, Iowa - For the most part, No. 4 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) cruised through the first half of the season without running afoul of the injury bug. Losing quarterback Sean Clifford in the second quarter to an undisclosed injury negatively impacted the offense in such a way that it gained only 95 yards in the second half after accumulating 192 during a first half in which Clifford played the majority of the snaps.
IOWA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills boys soccer team avenges losses to stay in playoff hunt

Results haven’t changed Penn Hills boys soccer coach Ryan Hankey’s message. Not even a stretch where the Indians won four of five matches, including two victories over Section 4-3A opponents they lost to the first time around. Their recent success was spurred on by the lessons learned from the team’s...
PENN HILLS, PA
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats See Early Lead Evaporate In Senior Night Loss To Columbia

The Salem Wildcats took a 7-3 lead six seconds into the 2nd quarter, but were outscored 43-0 the rest of the way in a 46-7 loss to Columbia on Senior Night and Homecoming at Jim Finks Field. After a 29 yard field goal made it 3-0 Columbia after their first drive, Salem would take their first possession and would take it into the start of the 2nd quarter capped off by a Cayden Harris 2 yard scoring run that put a bow on a 7:36 drive going 80 yards. But on the next play from scrimmage, Dominic Voegele went 63 yards to the end zone to start the scoring run by the Eagles that would see Salem trail 32-7 at the halftime break.
SALEM, IL
GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Shuts Out Penn 2-0 For First Conference Victory

Box Score NEW YORK -- The Columbia women's soccer team (6-4-1) blanked Penn 2-0 at Rocco B. Commisso Stadium to earn its first Ivy League victory of the 2021 season. With the win, the Lions move to 1-2 in conference play and 4-2 at home. With the game goalless in...
COLUMBIA, NJ
chatsports.com

IOWA 23, PENN STATE 20: IT’S NOT HEAVEN, IT’S IOWA

Down 13-3 early in the first half against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions, things looked grim for Spencer Petras and the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in Kinnick Stadium. Petras was struggling to get things moving against a stout Penn State defense, and on the opposite end of the field, Sean Clifford and his offense were making mistakes but moving down the field with relative ease.
IOWA STATE

