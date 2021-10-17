COLUMBIA SENDS PENN HOME WITH A 23-14 LOSS

IOWA CITY, Iowa — What started as a trip to the medical tent ended in the slow unraveling of a signature win. After completing a scoring drive that gave his No. 3 Penn State team a 17-3 lead on the road at No. 4 Iowa, Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback Sean Clifford went into the medical tent. He did not leave the field with trainers or limp into the tent, but he spent the entirety of Iowa’s next offensive possession with the trainers. A few moments later he went into the locker room, and he was in street clothes the next time he appeared in front of the Kinnick Stadium crowd.
