COLUMBIA SENDS PENN HOME WITH A 23-14 LOSS

The Salem Wildcats took a 7-3 lead six seconds into the 2nd quarter, but were outscored 43-0 the rest of the way in a 46-7 loss to Columbia on Senior Night and Homecoming at Jim Finks Field. After a 29 yard field goal made it 3-0 Columbia after their first drive, Salem would take their first possession and would take it into the start of the 2nd quarter capped off by a Cayden Harris 2 yard scoring run that put a bow on a 7:36 drive going 80 yards. But on the next play from scrimmage, Dominic Voegele went 63 yards to the end zone to start the scoring run by the Eagles that would see Salem trail 32-7 at the halftime break.

SALEM, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO