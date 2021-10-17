CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

For Tampa Bay Rays, ‘joy’ is sadly not a metric | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEBBm_0cTonPDM00
Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi, right, celebrates his sixth-inning solo home run against the Boston Red Sox with Brett Phillips during Game 2 of their American League Division Series Friday at Tropicana Field. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

The joy is gone

Proud, disappointed Rays ponder how to take the next step | Oct. 12

As the Tampa Bay Rays ponder how and why they lost their postseason matchup with Boston, I hope they consider the role of joy in playing baseball. After watching many games during the regular season, it was apparent that joyful energy was at the heart of their many high-scoring wins. He was not alone in this, but the player who epitomized that joy for me was Brett Phillips, the man who could crush a home run, wing his way around the bases and gush about how much fun baseball is in post-game interviews. That joy seemed infectious, providing the spark for his teammates to follow up by crushing more hits and homers. The dry statistical approach that left Phillips off the post-season roster was both an affront to him and a lead weight for his team. The joy was gone, and so were the winning ways.

Matthew Brockmeier, Random Lake, Wisconsin

We need speed cameras

Dangerous Tampa Bay traffice

As an Uber driver driving around Tampa Bay all day I find that the majority of drivers feel there are no speed limits. We have red-light cameras at certain intersections, so why haven’t we created speed trap cameras? Speeders are a huge and constant problem. I drive around 5 miles over the speed limit when possible, but others blow right by me as if I were standing still. This is a scary situation for both me and my passengers. If there were speed cameras around, you could get a ticket in the mail. This might help with this dangerous driving problem, and it would free up the police for other work like controlling gun violence.

Nancy Salisbury, Largo

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

For Tampa Bay Rays split season, half a loaf is half baked | Letters

Good to see conversations heat up about Rays stadium | Editorial, Oct. 10. In what universe does it make sense to build an open air stadium in Florida for a Tampa Bay Rays team that would be spending only half its time here? So when the pennant race is heating up, we get to watch on TV? What do you even call a team that plays in two different countries? The notion that half a loaf is better than no loaf is half baked.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

For the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sonya Bryson-Kirksey belts out the national anthem once again | Letters

COVID changed Sonya Bryson-Kirksey’s lungs but can’t silence her song | Oct. 12. The Stanley Cup was in the building; the banner was raised. But the real treat at the season/home opener for the Tampa Bay Lightning was the return of Sonya Bryson-Kirksey after her long and almost fatal struggle with COVID-19. I was thrilled to see and hear her sing the national anthem. Her voice was a little different, but the expression on her face told the whole story. You could just see the emotion. Sonya, we are so glad you are healing and that you are back doing what you love. Thank you for your dedication to this team and for using your voice to bring a smile to our faces. Keep belting them out, girl. Thank you!
NHL
FanSided

Dodgers eliminated from postseason after unforgivable Mookie Betts at-bat

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Uber
MLB

Candidates for Cards skipper? Here are 5

ST. LOUIS -- Asked about the direction the Cardinals' organization will go after Mike Shildt was relieved of his managerial duties on Thursday, president of baseball John Mozeliak immediately pointed to “some quality internal candidates” who can lead St. Louis into its next phase. That tenor has carried throughout the organization’s lengthy and successful history.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy