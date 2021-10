PHILADELPHIA, PA — Vera McCoy, the Financial 1st Aid Podcast host, is a business owner and practicing attorney whose areas of practice are real estate and bankruptcy. Using her vast experience stretching over three decades, McCoy provides legal counseling and services to clients regarding financial decision-making and strategizing. She also assists with contract preparation and review, evictions, foreclosure, short sales, and property management and maintenance.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 HOURS AGO