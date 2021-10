The auto industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the past couple of years. One result of the global pandemic has been an industry-wide shortage of crucial semiconductor chips. Without these chips, vehicles cannot complete final assembly. Sometimes, features have been removed. Carmakers have since had to prioritize their lineups. For General Motors, that means trucks and SUVs. And despite everything that's been happening, GMC is on track to achieve record sales of the Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD trucks. A major mid-life facelift is due for 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO