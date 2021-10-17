Avs Game 2 Grades: Valiant effort

William Byron was mad when he spun from third place in Turn 6 in the final few laps Sunday afternoon at the Charlotte Roval. Facing playoff elimination, Byron knew he wasn’t going to win the race, as he needed to do, and his tires were shot as he drove hard to chase down Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson. Byron admitted he made a mistake that took him off track, spinning through the grass and into the tire barriers. He did so with a car he felt was capable of winning, and that led a race-high 30 laps.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO