Letter: Some real-life ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 7 days ago

A 1988 movie, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” portrays Steve Martin and Michael Cain as two competing con men looking to fleece wealthy widows’ fortunes. Today in America we have two competing con men who are looking to fleece America of its democracy. Self-serving, sanctimonious, void of compassion while having bad...

Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Biden's real record

In his Oct. 10 letter to the editor, Oren Spiegler mentions that Joe Biden has “made a number of missteps …” He goes on as most of his previous letters do, to harp on the previous president as if everything is so much better with Biden. Biden’s “missteps” are costing our country dearly both here and abroad.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lima News

Letter: Being right brings real consequences

To the vaccine holdouts — Yes, you have the right to do what you want with your body, and yes, if you do get the corona virus, you will probably be fine, perhaps only have mild symptoms or maybe none at all. You may not know you had it. But,...
LIMA, OH
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Some in country play on divisions

In a recent magazine article, President Grant was quoted as having said after victory in the Civil War, that were such an event to take place again, "The dividing line would not be the Mason Dixon Line, but the line between intelligence and patriotism, and superstition, ambition and ignorance." Ignorance is not stupidity. In many instances, it is willful; Elise Stefanik knows what reality is. She chooses to ignore it.
POLITICS
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: What is the real agenda of climate extremists?

I thought I had seen it all, then I read the Sept. 30 overpopulation-scare letter by Chuck Savall and nearly fell out of my chair! He wrote, “You no longer have a right to bear children. Instead, you have a responsibility not to. Zero = hero, one is enough, two is too many.”
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Michael Cain
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Words of wisdom from some wise men

Marcia Eckman’s recent letter (“Going beneath surface of typical thinking, Oct. 8) reminded me of the words of three wise men. “’If you wish to converse with me,” said Voltaire, “define your terms.” How many a debate would have been deflated into a paragraph if the disputants had dared to define their terms! This is the alpha and omega of logic, the heart and soul of it, that every important term in serious discourse shall be subjected to the strictest scrutiny and definition. It is difficult, and ruthlessly tests the mind; but once done it is half of any task.” ~Will Durant, The Story of Philosophy.
VOLTAIRE
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Let’s take back the Republican Party

“Your a traitor, you abandoned Trump” read a recent fundraising message to Republican donors. That single line sums up what is seriously wrong with the Republican Party. It has become a cult of personality rather than a party of political ideas and ideals. How did such a person born with...
CHICO, CA
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: We are a nation of immigrants

What is happening to our country? There are two sides to the Holocaust; two sides to Charlottesville where a young protester was killed. In the attack on the capitol, it has been discovered that a policeman was aiding an attacker. Several states are making it very difficult for minorities to vote. What is behind all of this?
SOCIETY
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: A quick lesson in the power of words

I love words, I have been a fan of Reader’s Digest’s Word Power section for decades, modesty prevents me from revealing my scores. Simple words spoken at a sixth grade level are understood by all & have the power to amuse & enlighten freethinkers & to annoy brainwashed knaves & fools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The White House#Senate#The Republican Party#Russian
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Protect the right to life

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recent commentary read like a page straight out of the Donald Trump playbook. Specifically: Take a bad situation, make it worse, claim he made things better, then accuse anyone criticizing his actions of politically motivated character assassination. Every American is guaranteed the rights to life, liberty and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Not all life seems to matter to 'pro-life' Gov. Parson

The article "Parson administration tries new tactic to defund Planned Parenthood" (Oct. 5) reported on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s latest attempt to defund Planned Parenthood, Missouri’s only abortion facility. Ironically, three pages further into the newspaper was a report of Parson’s refusal to stop the execution of an intellectually disabled man. Pope Francis, a former Missouri governor, members of Congress, and faith-based groups have begged Parson to grant Ernest Lee Johnson clemency. Johnson's execution was carried out last Tuesday.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Sen. Kennedy Tells Biden: ‘I Say This With Respect… You Just Got to Try Harder Not to Suck’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed President Joe Biden on Hannity Wednesday night and told him he needs to try harder at not sucking. After host Sean Hannity and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern that vaccine mandates across the country would prompt an exodus of workers from various professions, the Fox News host turned to Kennedy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Park Rapids Enterprise

LETTER: Who’s the real threat to democracy?

A column recently penned by the Hubbard County DFL claimed that democracy is threatened by income inequality. Nothing could be further from the truth, and that column was just another attempt by the Democratic Party to shift our focus away from what really does threaten democracy – that being the Democratic Party platform.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Water needs to stay a public resource

A recent letter writer shined a light on the dynamics and ruthless methods used by those seeking power, influence and monetary gain. On a national level we see this in the revolving door between Washington DC and big business. An example is the military industry. People go from the military, to the military industry, to Congress -– or the other way around. We frequently see them in our media, as talking heads promoting war and military spending. They are experts at demonizing other countries, other people, certain political groups. and attacking truth-tellers. They are experts at driving a wedge between people. Nothing is beneath them in their pursuit of money and power, while the basic needs of the citizens, who pay for everything, are not met. Since the wealthy and powerful pay little or nothing to support society, they have no investment in making things better for anyone but themselves.
CHICO, CA
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: No one is denying our need for immigrants

My thanks to Georgianna Summers (Letters, October 21) for reminding us that we are a nation of immigrants, founded by an inspired group of citizens who, back in 1776, placed in to our founding documents the key values of liberty and justice for all. In my life experience, I have...
IMMIGRATION
Decider

Condoleezza Rice Feuds With ‘The View’ Hosts: “Let Me Finish!”

The panel kicked things off by discussing Mitch McConnell’s recent statement urging Americans to “let bygones be bygones” when it comes to the Capitol Hill insurrection. Rice began by asserting that the insurrection was wrong, “full-stop.” However, after the election results were certified that night, she said that she had newfound faith in her institutions and “the people who protect them.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Tyranny Expert Sounds The Alarm On 2024 Election: It’s Happening

Yale history professor Timothy Snyder, an expert on fascism and authoritarianism, on Friday sounded what could be one of the loudest alarms yet on the 2024 election. Snyder, talking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, noted how former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 result had relied on “personal charisma and signals to his followers and a few people in the Justice Department and hope.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

