Analysts at BTIG say although McDonald's Corp. "claims" to be testing the McPlant in eight restaurants, they think there's a "fairly high" chance that the plant-based sandwich will rollout out nationwide in 2022. "We believe interest in adding a plant-based meat option to menus is accelerating domestically at quick-service operators," analysts led by Peter Saleh said. "We believe that 2022 will be a pivotal year for plant-based meat in the QSR segment with many brands introducing the product or increasing their offering to further differentiate themselves from competitors." Analysts cite plant-based options at other fast-food chains, like the Impossible...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO